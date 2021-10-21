British government rejects new restrictions on Covid-19 – News

The British government opposed this Wednesday (20) the restoration of restrictions against the Covid-19, such as wearing a mask, despite the rise in infections, hospitalizations and mortality, prompting a senior public health official to call for “immediate” action.

“The winter […] it will be the biggest threat to our recovery” and, “as we expected, we are starting to see this impact”, acknowledged Health Minister Sajid Javid at a press conference, warning that new cases “may reach up to 100,000 a day ” in the UK, with a population of 66 million.

Among the highest in Europe, the number of daily infections in the United Kingdom, which on Monday (18) reached 50,000, is already approaching the levels observed last winter.

Deaths and hospitalizations remain smaller, but on Monday 223 deaths were registered, the highest figure since March, bringing the death toll to nearly 139,000.

“We are closely monitoring this data and at the moment we are not going to implement our plan B,” said the minister.

Building on a successful vaccination campaign and eager to revive a badly damaged economy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted the vast majority of restrictions in England in July.

However, if after this generalized flexibility the situation worsens, the application of “plan B” is expected, which includes the return of certain measures, such as the use of masks in closed spaces, teleworking and the requirement of health passports in some locations.

However, the Executive discards new restrictions for the time being. In response to the current escalation, Javid has pledged to step up the booster vaccination campaign, which has been widely criticized for its slow pace, and the immunization of adolescents.

Hundreds of thousands of antivirals

The British Health Minister also announced that he had “signed two historic agreements that guarantee hundreds of thousands of doses of two new antivirals” from Pfizer and Merck, which are still pending approval for their use, to treat the most severe symptoms of the disease.

Javid urged the population to continue vaccinating and “keep vigilant.” “If we all do our part, we can get the best chance possible in this race, spend this winter and enjoy Christmas with our loved ones,” he added.

However, concern has been growing for days among local health authorities.

Matthew Taylor, director of the NHS Confederation, which brings together various public health organizations, said that if action is not taken now, the pressure on hospitals could compound with the arrival of winter.

“We are already in a situation where things are likely to get worse in two or three weeks. So we have to act immediately,” he told Sky News.

Some scientists attribute the current worsening to the low level of vaccination of minors, the reduced immunity of elderly people vaccinated many months ago, and the rather liberal approach of a government that has already been harshly criticized by the late and misguided management at the onset of the pandemic.

Further causing concern, London said on Tuesday (19) that it “closely monitors” a new subvariant (AY4.2) that propagates in the United Kingdom. Scientists have not yet determined whether it is more contagious.

“This new variant is spreading,” but “there is no reason at this point to believe it poses a greater threat,” Javid said.