“Bum is a compliment to him”

posted on 10/21/2021 11:20 AM / updated on 10/21/2021 1:38 PM



(credit: Reproduction / TV Brasil)

President Jair Bolsonaro attacked this Thursday (10/21) the rapporteur of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of covid-19, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). The head of the Executive said that calling him a “vagabundo” was a compliment and accused the congressman of being involved in “maracutaias” in Brasília. The declaration took place during the inauguration ceremony of the work on the final stretch of the North Axis of the São Francisco River Integration Project in São José de Piranhas (PB).

“Report of the CPI commanded by Renan Calheiros?” asked the president ironically. Supporters in the audience shouted “vagabundo” and Bolsonaro countered: “No. Don’t call Renan a vagabond, no. Vagabundo is a compliment for him. There’s no swindler in Brasília that doesn’t have Renan’s name involved,” he pointed out.

This Wednesday (20), covid’s final CPI report, presented by Calheiros, recommended that the president be investigated and eventually held accountable on three fronts due to his government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic: for common crimes, for crimes liability and for crimes against humanity.

The text read during the commission contained about 50 pages and brought the main points of the opinion of 1,180 pages that detail possible crimes and omissions of the federal government and allies during the pandemic.

If the report is approved by the majority of the commission next week, the accusations will be analyzed by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the Chamber of Deputies and also by the International Criminal Court (ICC), for which the president could suffer a process.

Alcolumbre and Renan

In a nod, Bolsonaro also thanked Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) for the two years he was in charge of the Senate presidency, but recalled that, now, with the resigner in the presidency of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CJJ), he is facing resistance to the hearing of his nominee to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), former AGU André Mendonça.

“Senator Davi Alcolumbre was there in front of the Senate for two years, and who disputed the elections with him for the presidency in 2019? Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). Imagine Renan Calheiros president of the Senate? What disgrace would Brazil be given to that he would demand to approve anything in that house. Because he is the owner of the agenda. We have good people in most senators, but it’s no use having good evidence if the commander doesn’t respond. The commander is the mirror of the troop. Davi Alcolumbre had no problems in the Senate. Almost everything we need, we approved there. I thank Davi for these 2 years he was in charge of the Senate. Otherwise, it would be Renan Calheiros. Despite being northeastern, he never did anything for the Senate its state of Alagoas, let alone for Brazil”.