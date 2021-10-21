BV and Visa unite online with cards full of advantages; check out

A new line of credit cards has just arrived on the market through a partnership between the BV, former Banco Votorantim, and the Visa. There are three new options for different audiences and incomes: BV Visa Infinite, BV Visa Platinum and BV Visa Gold.

Learn more about these new features and find out how you can have access to several advantages and benefits without having to pay an annual fee.

BV Visa Infinite

The line type, also called BV Único, comes in black and has a bold design. The customer’s name is printed vertically, below the chip and above the company logo.

The credit card has an annual fee of R$ 718.80 for the cardholder and R$ 359.40 for the additional ones, but those who spend at least R$ 10 thousand per month on the bill are exempt from the charge. Since it accumulates over R$5,000 in expenses, it receives a 50% discount on the annual fee.

BV Único has 1.5% cashback on all purchases and comes with the advantages of a black product, such as access to VIP lounges at airports, travel insurance, checked baggage insurance, concierge and much more. The product is also compatible with approach payments.

BV Visa Platinum

Known as BV Mais, the intermediate option charges an annual fee of R$118.80, without the possibility of exemption from the fee. Cashback is 1% on all transactions, which took the product to 12th position in the ranking of best credit cards with cashback.

BV Visa Gold

The entry model is BV Livre, a Visa Gold visa that does not have an annual fee. In this version, the customer does not have cashback or any of the other advantages mentioned.