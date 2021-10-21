By crowd invasion, Santa Cruz could lose up to ten field commands in Serie D 2022 | Holy Cross

Elimination still in the preliminary phase of the Copa do Nordeste for Floresta ended the worst year in the history of Santa Cruz . And already commits the next season. In addition to having an empty calendar, since the club will only have the State and Serie D to compete, the widespread invasion of fans on the lawn of the Arena de Pernambuco, after the defeat on penalties for the team from Ceará, it can render Tricolor a harsh punishment by the Superior Court of Sports Justice.

In a statement, Santa repudiates field invasion and fan aggression, and promises to pay Arena damage

This is because Santa Cruz can be denounced in article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), and, in case of punishment, lose from one to ten field commands and receive a fine ranging from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand. The field invasion was described in the summary of referee Leonilson Fernandes Trigueiro Filho, who also denounced the throwing of objects on the pitch by the choral fans.

Please note that, as the infraction occurred in a tournament organized by the CBF, it can only be paid in a competition of the same entity. And as Tricolor is out of the group stage of the Northeast Cup and also the Copa do Brasil, this possible punishment will be applied in Serie D, with Santa Cruz having to start the competition away from Arruda, in a city at least 120 kilometers from Recife.

Elimination, invasion and aggression in Santa Cruz’s final embarrassment in 2021

– The possible loss of field command occurs in a competition organized by the same sports entity, in this case the CBF. As Santa Cruz will not be in the Northeast Cup and also in the Brazil Cup, he, if punished, will have to pay in Serie D – explained the lawyer specializing in sports justice João Marcelo Neves.

“As there was a summary report, the trend, almost certainly, is that there will be a denunciation. And I also think a punishment is very likely,” he added.

After the elimination of Santa Cruz on penalties, part of the crowd entered the field and went after the players. Some also tried to invade the locker rooms and broke the access door to the locker rooms and threw tables and club materials, as shown in images by cameraman Marcelo Cabral, from TV Globo, and photo reporters Aldo Carneiro and Marlon Costa, from Pernambuco Press.

According to the management of the Arena de Pernambuco, around 50 chairs were destroyed, in addition to two glass doors. The Santa Cruz board announced in an official note that it will bear the costs of the damage caused.

What does article 213 of the CBJD say:

Art. 213. Failure to take measures capable of preventing and repressing: (Wording given by CNE Resolution No. 29 of 2009)

I – disorders in your sporting area;

II – invasion of the field or venue of the sporting event;

III – launching of objects on the field or place of dispute of the sporting event.

PENALTY: fine, from R$ 100.00 (one hundred reais) to R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais).

§ 1 When the disorder, invasion or launching of an object is of high gravity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of field command of one to ten matches, tests or equivalent, when participating of the official competition.

§ 2 If the disorder, invasion or throwing of an object is made by the supporters of the opposing entity, both the principal entity and the opposing entity will be punishable, but only when it is proven that they also contributed to the fact.

§ 3 The proof of the identification and detention of the authors of the disorder, invasion or throwing of objects, with presentation to the competent police authority and record of a police report contemporaneous with the event, exempts the entity from responsibility, and other means of proof sufficient to demonstrate the absence of responsibility.

