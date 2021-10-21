By crowd invasion, Santa Cruz could lose up to ten field commands in Serie D 2022 | Holy Cross

Elimination still in the preliminary phase of the Copa do Nordeste for Floresta ended the worst year in the history of Santa Cruz . And already commits the next season. In addition to having an empty calendar, since the club will only have the State and Serie D to compete, the widespread invasion of fans on the lawn of the Arena de Pernambuco, after the defeat on penalties for the team from Ceará, it can render Tricolor a harsh punishment by the Superior Court of Sports Justice.

In a statement, Santa repudiates field invasion and fan aggression, and promises to pay Arena damage

This is because Santa Cruz can be denounced in article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), and, in case of punishment, lose from one to ten field commands and receive a fine ranging from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand. The field invasion was described in the summary of referee Leonilson Fernandes Trigueiro Filho, who also denounced the throwing of objects on the pitch by the choral fans.

Please note that, as the infraction occurred in a tournament organized by the CBF, it can only be paid in a competition of the same entity. And as Tricolor is out of the group stage of the Northeast Cup and also the Copa do Brasil, this possible punishment will be applied in Serie D, with Santa Cruz having to start the competition away from Arruda, in a city at least 120 kilometers from Recife.

Elimination, invasion and aggression in Santa Cruz's final embarrassment in 2021

– The possible loss of field command occurs in a competition organized by the same sports entity, in this case the CBF. As Santa Cruz will not be in the Northeast Cup and also in the Brazil Cup, he, if punished, will have to pay in Serie D – explained the lawyer specializing in sports justice João Marcelo Neves.

“As there was a summary report, the trend, almost certainly, is that there will be a denunciation. And I also think a punishment is very likely,” he added.

After the elimination of Santa Cruz on penalties, part of the crowd entered the field and went after the players. Some also tried to invade the locker rooms and broke the access door to the locker rooms and threw tables and club materials, as shown in images by cameraman Marcelo Cabral, from TV Globo, and photo reporters Aldo Carneiro and Marlon Costa, from Pernambuco Press.

According to the management of the Arena de Pernambuco, around 50 chairs were destroyed, in addition to two glass doors. The Santa Cruz board announced in an official note that it will bear the costs of the damage caused.

