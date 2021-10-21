Cabbage benefits: learn a little more about this vegetable that promises to give your health an “up”

Cabbage is a vegetable much loved and consumed by Brazilians. Its use goes well beyond salads, as it is also used in juices and even cakes. However, what many don’t know is that vegetables are great for health. Thus, the blog Casa & Agro do Tecno Notícias will show you today, October 20th, the kale benefits for your health.

However, it is important to emphasize that for you to understand the kale benefits in your daily life, it is necessary to have frequent consumption. Including it in your diet will be paramount to optimal health. The good news is that, as we said before, there are several ways to consume it, sautéed, in salads, in cakes or even in green juice, which is an excellent detox for your body.

So, read more: Coriander tea: know the reasons why you should start consuming this rich drink

Benefits of kale: see all it can do for you

Well, this leaf is full of nutrients and vitamins. In it we can find large amounts of vitamin C, A, fiber, iron, potassium, calcium and antioxidants. Another very interesting point is that there are several types of cabbage, such as butter cabbage, cabocla and Japanese cabbage. They all have potential health benefits.

a great detox

As mentioned earlier, kale is widely used in green juices, which are amazing detox. They help in natural weight loss, detoxification, removing impurities from your body, deflating, speeding up metabolism and, on top of that, providing an improvement in immunity.

Improved intestinal flora

So, because it contains large amounts of fiber, which are food for the body’s good bacteria, kale has a great influence on improving the intestinal flora. When it comes to regulating the bowel, it does a great job.

So, read more: Lemon: discover its amazing fruit benefits and utilities!

prevents aging

Since it contains high concentrations of vitamin C, it directly helps protect the skin from free radicals and also favors collagen production. The leaf is a great ally when it comes to preventing premature aging.

Prevents some types of cancer

That’s a big point for kale. Because this plant is very rich in glucosinolates, chlorophyll, vitamins and polyphenols, which have a protective action against carcinogens, it is a great option for cancer prevention.

Controls cholesterol

This sheet is also a great ally when it comes to reducing cholesterol levels. This is because it is rich in fiber that decreases absorption and increases the elimination of fat from food in the stool. Thus, it becomes a great option for those who suffer from high cholesterol.

Other benefits of kale

Anyway, now that you know the main kale benefits, already has enough reasons to include it in the diet. But if that’s not enough, we’ve mentioned a few others for you. It also helps protect the liver, helps treat anemia, regulates blood pressure, and is a great source of calcium for bones and teeth.

Anyway, read more on our blog: Mint: find out about its health benefits and how to consume it