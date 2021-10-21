Cade approves purchase of Kabum website by Magazine Luiza for R$ 1 billion

The General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved, without restrictions, the acquisition of the games and technology site Kabum by Magazine Luiza. The decision is published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday.

The deal was announced by the companies in July and is the largest acquisition in Magazine Luiza’s history, for R$ 1 billion in financial resources, in addition to 75 million common shares on the closing date of the transaction and a subscription bonus of up to 50 million common shares exercisable on January 31, 2024.

Under the agreement, in addition to all the shares representing Kabum’s share capital, Magazine indirectly acquires the subsidiaries Kabum E-sports and Kabum NA.

“As a justification for carrying out the operation, the applicants explained that, with the acquisition of Kabum, Magazine Luiza will offer its customers, through its current sales channels, a new variety of products focused on high-tech items, such as computers and gamer peripherals, as well as high-resolution monitors, electronic components and other items focused on the public looking for advanced technology items.For Kabum, the acquisition will represent a new phase, as its product portfolio will be complemented by Magazine Luiza’s products and its level of service will be improved through Magazine Luiza’s delivery and service structure,” stated the companies in an opinion issued by Cade.