Cade maintains transaction approval between BRF and Marfrig

(Disclosure/BRF)

After presenting an order to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) asking for the reopening of the analysis of the purchase of BRF shares (BRFS3) by Marfrig (MRFG3), board member Lenisa Prado changed her position and gave up on the revaluation. The other board members accompanied Lenisa and, with that, the approval of the deal, which had been given by Cade’s General Superintendence at the end of September, was maintained.

Last week, the counselor presented an order asking that the operation be analyzed by Cade’s court. According to Cade’s rules, the General Superintendence – the area responsible for investigations and process instructions – can approve operations that it deems not to pose risks to competition.

A counselor, however, can present an order, within 15 days, asking for the case to “go up” to the court and be analyzed by its members. The request must be approved by a majority of the court for the case to be reopened.

In this Wednesday’s session, however, Lenisa said that, after meetings with the parties’ lawyers and the presentation of new data and documents, she understood that the operation does not pose risks to the market. “There were clarifications on the competition issues”, he added.

On May 21, Marfrig purchased the competitor’s common shares, reaching a 24.23% stake, or 196.869 million shares. Days later, on June 3, the company bought more shares in the company through options and auctions held on the stock exchange and reached a 31.67% stake.

Marfrig will become BRF’s largest single shareholder, with the second largest shareholder, the Petrobras Social Security Foundation (Petros), having a 7% stake after the transaction.

Two weeks ago, the Brazilian Institute for the Study and Defense of the Consumer (Ibedec) filed an appeal to try to reverse the superintendence’s decision. The entity says that the transaction comes up against the risk of closing the hamburger market, which in its assessment should harm competitors and consumers.

“It’s an important agenda for consumers. In a country already pressured by inflation, concentrating the market represents a serious risk to the economic chain as a whole”, says an excerpt from the petition sent on Friday, 8th, to the administrative court of the antitrust agency.

