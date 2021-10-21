Calculate your ‘personal inflation’ and see where you can cut spending | Economy

This is because, while the IPCA evaluates a basket of more than 300 products and services in the country, personal inflation depends on factors such as consumption habits, income and the number of people living in the same house.

If what the consumer usually buys does not go up more than the average, the impact for him will be smaller compared to the one who is consuming precisely the basket of products and services with the greatest price variation.

Lower-income families, for example, devote larger portions of their spending to food. Those with higher income set aside a large part of their budget for education, health and leisure. Those who have a car, for example, will feel the high gasoline prices in their pockets. Those who eat more meat will feel more if this product rises.

“Inflation is perceived differently according to the number of people and the configuration of the family, in addition to the income that determines the basket and consumption preferences. This tripod makes people feel inflation differently”, explains André Braz, the coordinator of the Consumer Price Index at FGV-Ibre.

“That’s why inflation has a different weight in everyone’s daily lives. It can be seen through the annual readjustments in school fees, the most expensive products in the supermarket and the increase in consumption bills, such as water and electricity, for example”, adds personal finance educator Carol Stange.

Therefore, the two experts say it is important for consumers to be able to calculate their ‘personal inflation’.

In the same way that IBGE calculates the IPCA comparing price variation from one period to another, consumers can record all their expenses to know how much and on which items they are spending more.

1) To make it easier, consumers can record expenses using the same criteria used by the IPCA, which includes nine expense groups to carry out the research. Are they:

Food: items such as consumed food and beverages and meals outside the home are included here.

Housing: items such as water, electricity, gas and rent.

Household items: items such as furniture, appliances and electronics.

Clothing: items such as clothing, shoes, jewelry and costume jewelry.

Transport: items such as fuel, public transport, airfare and car expenses.

Health and personal care: items such as medical expenses, medication, health insurance and hygiene and beauty products.

Personal expenses: items such as hairdressing, lodging, recreation and domestic help.

Education: items such as school fees, courses and stationery.

Communication: expenses with items such as telephony, internet, streaming and pay TV.

2) Expenses need to be recorded for two consecutive periods (which can be months or years) in order to be able to compare.

3) From there, it is possible to place expenses within each expense category.

4) The expenses of each group must be added up in each period (making a column for the expenses of the first period and another for the second ones)

5) With these numbers in hand, it is possible to calculate the percentage increase for each group (if you need help, click here and see how to calculate percentage).

With these calculations, you’ll know where you’ve spent the most and where your expenses have increased the most – and where you can cut back to keep your budget on track.

See below monthly and annual spending simulations:

Simulation of monthly expenses to calculate personal inflation

Annual Spending Simulation for Spending Control

In both simulations, the variation of 9.8% in total expenses is much greater than that of the IPCA. In monthly spending, while the official inflation from August to September was 1.16%, in the accumulated from January to September it was 6.9%.

Braz explains that the IPCA includes the average of everything that the IBGE evaluates in the survey. When it goes to families, it is real inflation, which depends on the consumption habits and income level of each one.

“When we customize, depending on the challenge of each family, it can be much higher than the official index, which is statistical information to guide monetary policy”, he observes.

The economist explains that, depending on the family, one-month inflation may have the same variation as the IPCA accumulated in 12 months, as well as it is possible to find real inflation lower than the official one, because it depends on income, family challenges and habits of consumption.

Low-income families feel more inflation

When analyzing inflation for low-income families, due to the priority given to essential items such as food and water and electricity bills, which are among those that have most pressured the IPCA, this group is the one that feels the most about the rise in prices.

In this case, the division of expenditures to control expenditures will be distributed over fewer expenditure groups, as the low-income population usually spends its budget mainly on food, housing, transport and communication.

According to the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea), the poorest spend around 30% of their budget on food, while families with higher incomes spend around 10%. With a bigger budget, part of the money of the richest families goes to expenses that the poorest families do not have access to, such as health insurance and school fees.

Writing down expenses helps control the budget

According to Braz, the consumer can record the expenses in a notebook or an Excel spreadsheet to monitor the budget and the evolution of costs. “People need to control expenses and have visibility, and that only happens with the noting of what is being consumed. The greater the accuracy of the annotation, the more the family tends to have good control over their budget”, he says.

“When we don’t know the reasons for the rising cost of living, we have the perception that money is slipping through our fingers and we don’t realize exactly where it’s going. Over time, we’re impoverishing without understanding exactly how it’s happening.” , warns Carol Stange.

According to Braz, making the variation of expenses is finding out where the bottlenecks are in the budget, that is, where the most is spent, whether that is normal or not. “Many people have an automatic debit account and it doesn’t check. It could be that there is a leak and the person is paying for something they are not even consuming”, he says.

Another tip from the expert is to leave consumption bills such as water and electricity visible for the whole family to see and make them aware of the importance of saving.

“What matters is knowing exactly where you are spending your money and having everything under control. By making a good inventory of your expenses, you reduce expenses that are higher and manage the family budget well”, points out the coordinator of FGV-Ibre.

“It is important for consumers to keep their personal inflation under control, with vigilance over their spending and consumption habits. In order to keep personal inflation at low levels, it is necessary to understand that expenses should only increase if the total income follows this increase”, concludes Carol Stange.