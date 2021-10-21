Calleri starts recovery in the field and works alongside Rigoni in São Paulo | São Paulo

Diagnosed with a thigh edema and treated as a doubt for the duel against Red Bull Bragantino, on Sunday, at 18:15 (GMT), Calleri went to the field to begin his physical recovery alongside Rigoni, who is also a doubt for the game. Weekend. The pair later completed their activity at Reffis.

This Thursday, Rogério Ceni and the technical committee shared the training with a technical activity and a tactical one. Again, Igor Vinicius participated in the work with the ball and should be available on Sunday.

The club’s next work will be carried out this Friday, again from 10 am (GMT), at the CT of Barra Funda. It will be the penultimate activity before the engagement in Bragança Paulista.

São Paulo is in 12th place in the Brasileirão with 34 points, six more than Juventude, the first team in the relegation zone.

The team has not lost for eight games, with two wins (Atlético-GO and Corinthians) and six draws (América-MG, Atlético-MG, Chapecoense, Santos, Cuiabá and Ceará) in the period.