Camrus Johnson, Lucius Fox, Rebuts Ruby Rose Accusations

Actor’s statement aligns with the positioning of Warner Bros. Television about the actress’s firing

One year after leaving the role of batwoman, the actress Ruby Rose published an extensive report in his Instagram, making accusations and explaining the causes for his departure from the series. The actress pointed out the environment as toxic, and exposed abusive behavior of several of the producers and actors involved in the series.

The actors cited by Rose were Douglas Scott, who plays Jacob Kane and allegedly screamed at the cast and production crew, as well as Camrus Johnson. the interpreter of Lucius Fox/batwing was described by his former colleague as “an egomaniacal child who only worked one day a week”. Now Johnson has responded to the allegations (via Hollywood heroic).

On Twitter, the actor made a brief thread commenting on the controversies, implying that Ruby Rose’s statements hide behaviors from the actress herself:

“Batfamily, you know I need to say something. I love you all, and don’t think I didn’t see all that love today. But yeah, she got fired – and it’s VERY hard to get fired when you’re the lead. Imagine the things you need to have done for this to happen.”

In another tweet, he characterizes the accusations as lies:

“As they said she was the one who ‘walked away’ last year, surely many people were confused or disappointed, especially with the lies that were spread today. Just know that there are a lot of good people working on this show, and nothing changes that. Good people from top to bottom.”

Camrus Johnson’s comment aligns with the positioning of Warner Bros. Television about the situation, which classified Ruby Rose’s statements as “historical revisionism”, and reinforced the notion that the actress was fired rather than leaving by choice.

After Ruby Rose left at the end of the first season, wallis day returned as Kate Kane to end the character arc in season two.

Currently, the role of batwoman is lived by Javicia Leslie, actress who plays the new character Ryan Wilder. The third season of the series is already airing in the United States. In Brazil, the transmission takes place in the HBO Max, which also features previous seasons in the catalog.