Carille must innovate in Santos’ lineup against América-MG, for the Brasileirão

Carille should not use Santos with three defenders in the clash against América-MG, on Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro

O saints faces América-MG, on Saturday, at 5 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the twenty-eighth round of the Brazilian championship. And the technician Fábio Carille should innovate in the squad. The fish will be able to go to the field without the training that has been used the most, with three defenders.

Carille should opt for a 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 scheme. The coach will not have Wagner Leonardo at his disposal, as the player is suspended. That’s why the Fish Commander thinks about changing the team’s game plan.

Midfielder Gabriel Pirani should be an option again, while defender Kaiky continues to work in transition, as well as defender Luiz Felipe. Now the defensive midfielder Jobson follows the transition from recovery to return to the lawns.

The probable lineup of Santos for the confrontation against América-MG should be: João Paulo, Madson, Danilo Boza (Vinicius Balieiro), Emiliano Velázquez and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Sánchez and Vinicius Zanocelo; Marinho, Raniel (Diego Tardelli) and Lucas Braga (Gabriel Pirani).

Santos is in 15th position on the Championship leaderboard braziliro, and after a draw in the last round with Sport, wants to win again to distance himself from the relegation zone.