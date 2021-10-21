Carille takes advantage of a free week to try to improve set-pieces and Santos’ aerial game

Coach Fábio Carille takes advantage of the free week to try to improve the set pieces and Santos’ aerial game before the match against América-MG this Saturday, at 17:00 (GMT), for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The technical committee is concerned about the defensive use of the Fish, but wants to rehearse plays and improve the positioning to be effective also in attack.

Carille has led Alvinegro in eight matches so far, with one win, four draws and three defeats. The team scored just three goals and conceded eight: more than double.

Of the three goals scored, two came from outside the area (Carlos Sánchez and Raniel) and one from a corner kick (Wagner Palha). Santos didn’t scare much in crosses in the area with the ball rolling or in the set ball.

Of the eight goals conceded, three were directly on the set piece (Ricardo Bueno, Dawhan and Nathan Silva), one on a corner kick (Zé Ivaldo) and another on a penalty by Lucas Braga after a defensive failure in another corner (Nacho).

Carille wants more concentration on defensive aerial play and tries to create alternatives on the offensive set piece. The expectation is to improve in both aspects against America.

Santos is 15th in the Brasileirão, with 29 points.

Leave your comment