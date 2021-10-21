Carlos Alberto de Nobrega is admitted with cardiac arrhythmia; learn more· TV news

The comedian Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega was admitted this Wednesday (20) at the Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, with a mild cardiac arrhythmia. Because of that, the doctors decided to do a catheterization. He will be under care for the next few days, but the expectation is that he’s back to work at SBT next week.

To TV news, the station confirmed the information and said that the procedure is a precaution with the health of the 85-year-old presenter. “Doctors decided to do a catheterization on Wednesday,” commented Silvio Santos’ broadcaster.

Catheterization is a procedure performed with an extremely thin flexible tube. The cardiac is the most common of all. It measures oxygen saturation and heart pressure.

If all goes well, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega should be released from hospital by the end of this week. The recording of the Square next Monday (25) afternoon is scheduled and has not been cancelled. The expectation is that Nóbrega will recover to return to work.

It is not the first time that Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega has been admitted to Albert Einstein this year. In February, he had Covid-19, was hospitalized, but recovered fully because he had already taken both doses of the vaccine.

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega has been with SBT since 1987, where he commands A Praça é Nossa, a succession of Praça da Alegria, commanded by his father, Manoel da Nóbrega (1913-1976). He was artistic director of the house and today he only produces the humorous, where he is also the final editor. His son, Marcelo de Nóbrega, is the general director of the program.