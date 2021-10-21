Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is hospitalized in SP and will undergo catheterization

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, 85, has been hospitalized since Tuesday (19) at the Sírio Libanês Hospital, in São Paulo, and, according to the SBT press office, will undergo catheterization to treat a mild cardiac arrhythmia. “As a precaution, and at the request of the medical team, it will undergo the procedure,” he explained.

continues after advertising

Marcelo de Nóbrega, son of the presenter, told the on the small screen that the catheterization is scheduled for this Thursday (21) at 10 am. According to the adviser of Dr. Renata Domingues, Carlos Alberto’s wife, he felt sick yesterday, “he presented a cardiac disorder and is hospitalized under the care of Dr. Roberto Kalil (cardiologist)” with no expected discharge.

Because of this, the recording of A Praça É Nossa, scheduled for this Wednesday (20), was cancelled. “He didn’t record this week and all his colleagues are sympathetic and praying for him,” added the comedian’s wife.

continues after advertising

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega cried as he left hospital

This is not the first time the presenter has been hospitalized this year. In February, he was admitted to the same hospital after contracting Covid-19 and left Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, on March 2nd. On the way out, he met reporter Cíntia Lima and gave a live interview for Melhor da Tarde, a show by Cátia Fonseca on Band. At the time, the presenter was moved and stated that his physical shape helped him to overcome the disease. Shortly before, on Instagram, he posted a photo on his Instagram profile to thank the medical team.

continues after advertising

“I’m very happy. I was sure I would get over this disease,” the TV comedian held back his tears. “My big problem was the concern for my son [João Victor] and with my wife. My son was isolated in his mother’s house and Renata [Domingues] was hospitalized here, along with me. Over time, I expected something much worse, but I didn’t feel anything [grave]”he declared.