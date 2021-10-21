Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is hospitalized with cardiac arrhythmia – Entertainment

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, 85 years old, was admitted to the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, on Tuesday (19), due to a mild cardiac arrhythmia – lack of rhythm in the heartbeat. The information has been confirmed to the R7 Portal by the press office of SBT.

According to the station, the TV presenter must undergo a catheterization procedure this Wednesday night (20). The expectation is that he will return to work next Monday (25), if everything goes as expected.

“As a precaution and at the request of the medical team, he will undergo the catheterization procedure. Carlos Alberto is doing well. He should go back to recording next Monday,” said the SBT press office.

Admission for Covid-19

It is the second time that Carlos Alberto has been hospitalized this year. In February, the presenter was admitted to the unit after being diagnosed with Covid-19. At the time, he was hospitalized two days after his wife, Renata Domingues, was diagnosed with the disease.

The SBT artist was discharged days later, on March 2, and celebrated with publication on social networks. “We won. We won because you prayed so much for me. For hundreds of messages from friends, for having a medical team that took care of me with a lot of love,” posted the presenter.