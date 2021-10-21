Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is hospitalized with mild arrhythmia in São Paulo – Zoeira

the comedian Carlos Alberto de Nobrega, 85, he was hospitalized in São Paulo this Wednesday (20) with a mild arrhythmia. It will be submitted to a catheterization even today at the Hospital Sírio Libanês.

According to a spokesperson for the SBT, the protagonist of “A Praça é Nossa” should return to work on Monday (25). Information is from the portal g1. A statement from the station also points out that Carlos Alberto is doing well.

Admission for Covid-19

In February, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega was hospitalized after he and his wife, Dr. Renata Domingues, contracted Covid-19.

After being cured of the disease in early March, he thanked the hospital staff, posting image alongside nurses.

Subtitle: Along with the hospital nurses, Carlos Alberto thanked the team for their attention during the treatment against the disease. Photograph: playback/Instagram

“We won. We won, because you prayed a lot for me. For hundreds of messages from friends, for having a medical team that took care of me with a lot of love”, he began in the post, which has already surpassed 46 thousand likes on the social network. Carlos Alberto was hospitalized at Sírio Libanês.