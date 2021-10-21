Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is hospitalized with mild arrhythmia in São Paulo – Zoeira

the comedian Carlos Alberto de Nobrega, 85, he was hospitalized in São Paulo this Wednesday (20) with a mild arrhythmia. It will be submitted to a catheterization even today at the Hospital Sírio Libanês.

According to a spokesperson for the SBT, the protagonist of “A Praça é Nossa” should return to work on Monday (25). Information is from the portal g1. A statement from the station also points out that Carlos Alberto is doing well.

Admission for Covid-19

In February, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega was hospitalized after he and his wife, Dr. Renata Domingues, contracted Covid-19.

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega holds paper with loving messages beside nurses

After being cured of the disease in early March, he thanked the hospital staff, posting image alongside nurses.

“We won. We won, because you prayed a lot for me. For hundreds of messages from friends, for having a medical team that took care of me with a lot of love”, he began in the post, which has already surpassed 46 thousand likes on the social network. Carlos Alberto was hospitalized at Sírio Libanês.