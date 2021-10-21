Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega undergoes catheterization after suffering arrhythmia

Carlos Alberto de Nobrega he scared everyone this week when he got sick at home and needed to be hospitalized. And, this Thursday (21), the presenter of A Praça é Nossa, from SBT, underwent a catheterization at the Sírio Libanês hospital, in São Paulo, where he is hospitalized.

The results should come out soon to find out if Carlos Alberto will need any specific treatment for what happened.

The forecast is that Carlos Alberto will start recording again next Monday (25). In March of this year, the comedian spent ten days in hospital with Covid-19. At the time, the presenter’s wife, Renata Domingues de Nóbrega, also contracted the disease.

hospitalization

Carlos Alberto de Nobrega he got sick on Tuesday, October 19, and had to be rushed to the Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo. The presenter was at home when he did not feel well and was supported by his wife, Renata Domingues de Nóbrega.

Cardiac Arrhythmia

Cardiac arrhythmia is a condition characterized by a lack of rhythm in the heartbeat. It can be a symptom of a problem (physical or psychological) for the body or the result of an imbalance in the organ itself.

