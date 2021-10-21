Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: Pain Keeps People From Work | health

According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, one of the main health problems that drove people away from their work activities in 2020 was Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, that generates pain, numbness and tingling in the hand, arm and fingers: 17,355 benefits were granted by the INSS (National Social Security Institute). O Me Athlete talked with two specialist doctors and a physiotherapist to talk about the condition that disabled so many people.

The name comes from the fact that the pain arises from compression of the median nerve, which passes inside a structure called the carpal tunnel. This median nerve controls the sensitivity of the palm and fingers, with the exception of the little finger, and sends impulses to the muscles that move the thumb. Among the causes pointed out by experts are:

Repetitive Effort Activities , such as typing on a computer or cell phone;

, such as typing on a computer or cell phone; preexisting diseases , such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism and obesity;

, such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism and obesity; Pregnant women can also develop the syndrome due to hormonal issues.

1 of 2 Home office routine is among causes detected by experts — Photo: Pixabay Home office routine is among causes detected by experts — Photo: Pixabay

In addition, according to Luiz Garcia Mandarano Filho, director of the Brazilian Society of Hand Surgery, in 70% to 80% of diagnoses of the syndrome, it is not possible to discover the cause, it is idiopathic.

– In a portion we were able to relate it to hyperthyroidism, for example. These thyroid dysfunctions are very present in patients with diabetes. we see that there is a relationship between the presence of diabetes and the development of carpal tunnel syndrome. As well as the presence of rheumatic diseases it is also related to the syndrome – he highlighted.

Tingling in the palm of the hand, in the region of innervation;

Median nerve sensitivity;

Waking up at night with a tingling hand; it is very common to have this nocturnal awakening;

Some people experience loss of strength, such as dropping objects;

Pain.

– The evolution of the syndrome makes it difficult to manipulate small structures and perform simple tasks, like sewing a button, threading a needle, holding and picking up objects, tying shoes, and even difficulty distinguishing hot from cold. The sooner the treatment is diagnosed and started, the lesser the chances of needing to operate – highlights the president of the Brazilian Society of Hand Surgery (SBCM), Henrique de Barros Pinto Netto.

2 of 2 Carpal tunnel syndrome causes hand pain, tingling, and loss of strength — Photo: Istock Getty Images Carpal tunnel syndrome causes pain, tingling and loss of strength in the hand — Photo: Istock Getty Images

Henrique also emphasizes that he often sees patients with synovitis (inflammation of the synovial membrane, a tissue that lines the inside of some joints), and from there to reach Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is a leap.

– The person who is in the home office, typing on the computer and cell phone, will soon go to the kitchen to prepare lunch, clean the house and take care of the children, etc. During this period, the person works more than 8 hours a day. She has a time to start, but she doesn’t have a time to finish, it’s a continuous job. This routine (from home office) causes inflammation that progresses to nerve compression and carpal tunnel symptoms – complete.

Treatment can be done with:

Physiotherapy; Use of drugs prescribed by a specialist; Use of a splint to immobilize the wrist, especially at night. Once the possibilities for clinical treatment are exhausted, surgery is indicated.

– It is recommended to wear a splint at night because the person bends the hand or sleeps with the arm under the pillow, and this position tightens the nerve and causes the patient to have more symptoms. That’s why the use of an orthosis to sleep with the wrist in a straight position is one of the treatments that we use the most – added Mandarano.

Netto also emphasizes the importance of prevention, with attitudes such as taking breaks from daily tasks.

Physiotherapist Bárbara Ribeiro e Silva prepared a series of exercises that can be done to prevent the syndrome.

These exercises stretch the muscles of the hand, which are impaired in carpal tunnel syndrome, in addition to stretching the muscles of the arm and forearm. They are ideal for those who already have symptoms, but are also indicated to keep these muscles stretched in those who do not have carpal tunnel syndrome, preventing the onset of the problem.

Two stretching exercises for the prevention and treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome

Stretch 1: sitting in a comfortable position, bend your elbow and with your palm facing down, use the other hand to pull your fingers back as far as possible, not forgetting to pull your thumb as well. Hold in this position for 30 seconds and change hands. Repeat this movement three times with each hand.

Stretch 2: Standing facing a table, straighten your arms, rest your hand fully on the table, and rotate your thumbs outward until your fingers are facing you. With your arms straight, slightly shift your body weight back and stay in this position for 30 seconds. Rest and repeat the process two more times. This exercise can also be done on the floor, on your knees, using the ground as a support for your hands.

These exercises serve to increase your hand’s mobility and range of motion, making your daily activities easier.

Two exercises to increase hand mobility and range of motion

Mobility 1: sitting in a comfortable position, close your hands and rotate your fist outward ten times slowly. Then turn the other way ten times as well. Finally, open and close your fingers slowly ten times. After resting for a few seconds, repeat the circuit two more times, repeating each movement ten times.

Mobility 2: while sitting in a comfortable position, with the palm of your hand outstretched, bend your big toe, bringing it close to your little finger. Then use your thumb to touch each of the other four fingers. Do this movement slowly, five times with each finger. After performing this process, switch hands and perform the same exercise, also five times with each finger. Repeat this process three times with each hand.

Another way to do this exercise is with a hair band. Position the elastic just below your nails so that it touches all of your fingers. Slowly open and close your hand, using the rubber band as resistance. Do this movement 12 times, switch hands, and repeat the process twice more with each hand.

These exercises are intended to strengthen the muscles of the wrist and fingers, being great for both the prevention and rehabilitation of carpal tunnel syndrome. They can be done initially without resistance, progressing to be performed with a weight, a small bottle full of water or even a bag of food, as the exercise progresses.

Two exercises for strengthening wrist and finger muscles

Strengthening of wrist flexors: with the palm facing upwards, support the arm near the edge of a table, with only the fist outside the table, and keep this in line with the arm; that is, without it being folded up or down. Coming out of this neutral position, move your hand up, slowly, as far as you can, returning to the starting position shortly thereafter. Do this same move 12 times and then do the same move with the other hand, also 12 times. Repeat this process three times with each hand.

Strengthening of wrist extenders: with the palm facing down, support the arm close to the edge of a table, with only the fist outside the table, and keep this in line with the arm; that is, without it being folded up or down. Coming out of this neutral position, move your hand up, slowly, as far as you can, returning to the starting position shortly thereafter. Do this same move 12 times and then do the same move with the other hand, also 12 times. Repeat this process three times with each hand.

Strengthening of the abductor and adductor muscles of the hand: with the palm of the hand turned to the side, support the arm near the edge of a table, with only the fist outside the table, and keep it aligned with the arm; that is, without it being tilted up or down. Coming out of this neutral position, move your hand up and then down, slowly, as far as you can. In this case, it is normal for the up movement to be less than the down movement. Do this same movement 12 times, rest and then repeat the process twice more