Cashier pays 7th installment for new groups; see calendar

This Thursday (10/21), deposits will be made to Bolsa Família applicants with final NIS 4 and general public born in February.

Caixa Econômica Federal has already started making payments for the seventh and last installment of emergency assistance. This Thursday (10/21), deposits will be made to those who are not part of Bolsa Família and were born in the month of February. Values ​​vary between R$150 and R$375.

Remembering that for the general public, the amounts of emergency aid can be moved through the Caixa Tem app before the dates for release of withdrawals. On the platform, you can make transfers, Pix, online purchases, bill payments and card machines.

The 7th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família also started to be paid, but the calendar has a different logic. Those enrolled in this program, in turn, always receive payments in the last 10 working days of each month, considering the final NIS.

This Thursday (10/21), the 7th installment will also be paid to Bolsa Família applicants with NIS final 4.

7th installment of emergency aid: general public

The general public of the benefit is made up of members of CadÚnico and citizens who received the aid in December of last year. Check out the full calendar of the 7th installment:

Birthday monthdeposit datewithdrawal date
January10/2011/1
February10/2111/3
March10/2211/04
April10/2311/5
May10/2311/09
June10/2611/10
July10/2711/11
August10/2811/12
September10/2911/16
October10/3011/17
November10/3011/18
December10/3111/19

Calendar of the 7th installment for Bolsa Família

Payment dates for Bolsa Família beneficiaries follow the final digit of the NIS. This Thursday (10/21), the 7th installment will be paid to subscribers with final NIS 4. Check the full calendar:

NIS final numberPayment dates
NIS 1October 18, 2021
NIS 2October 19, 2021
NIS 3October 20, 2021
NIS 4October 21, 2021
NIS 5October 22, 2021
NIS 6October 25, 2021
NIS 7October 26, 2021
NIS 8October 27, 2021
NIS 9October 28, 2021
NIS 0October 29, 2021