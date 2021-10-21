Cashier pays 7th installment for new groups; see calendar

This Thursday (10/21), deposits will be made to Bolsa Família applicants with final NIS 4 and general public born in February.

Caixa Econômica Federal has already started making payments for the seventh and last installment of emergency assistance. This Thursday (10/21), deposits will be made to those who are not part of Bolsa Família and were born in the month of February. Values ​​vary between R$150 and R$375.

Remembering that for the general public, the amounts of emergency aid can be moved through the Caixa Tem app before the dates for release of withdrawals. On the platform, you can make transfers, Pix, online purchases, bill payments and card machines.

The 7th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família also started to be paid, but the calendar has a different logic. Those enrolled in this program, in turn, always receive payments in the last 10 working days of each month, considering the final NIS.

This Thursday (10/21), the 7th installment will also be paid to Bolsa Família applicants with NIS final 4.

7th installment of emergency aid: general public

The general public of the benefit is made up of members of CadÚnico and citizens who received the aid in December of last year. Check out the full calendar of the 7th installment:

Birthday month deposit date withdrawal date January 10/20 11/1 February 10/21 11/3 March 10/22 11/04 April 10/23 11/5 May 10/23 11/09 June 10/26 11/10 July 10/27 11/11 August 10/28 11/12 September 10/29 11/16 October 10/30 11/17 November 10/30 11/18 December 10/31 11/19

Calendar of the 7th installment for Bolsa Família

Payment dates for Bolsa Família beneficiaries follow the final digit of the NIS. This Thursday (10/21), the 7th installment will be paid to subscribers with final NIS 4. Check the full calendar: