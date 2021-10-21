Cat that was missing is found alive inside a concrete wall in the USA

Firefighters in an Arizona city, in U.S, rescued a cat that was missing in an unusual location. The cat was found alive inside a concrete wall. The fact took place last weekend.

The animal was being sought after by the guardians, who spread leaflets around the city with information about it. The cat, however, was only found because the resident of the wall of the house where he was found noticed something strange. That’s when he saw that it was a cat trapped in the concrete blocks on the wall and immediately called the fire department.

The hypothesis raised by the professionals who carried out the rescue is that the cat entered through the top of the hollow wall, found itself trapped and began to crawl. Only the cat’s head was showing, visible in a very small opening.

To rescue the cat, firefighters needed to use a sledgehammer and a Halligan-type break-in tool. The team had to break blocks in the wall to free the cat, which was in danger.

The cat was treated at a veterinary clinic and then returned to its guardian for a reunion with a happy ending.

