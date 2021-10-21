CBF decides to release VAR audios in Brazilian games | brazilian series a

The judges’ dialogues with the video refereeing team will be publicized by the CBF. The ge found that members of the Arbitration Commission have already met to define the protocol for disclosing the audios. The novelty will be valid for Serie A games and will go into effect until the beginning of November.

The decision is made by the interim president of the entity, Ednaldo Rodrigues. He replaces Rogério Caboclo, who had been removed from command of the entity for 21 months for sexual harassment and moral harassment of an employee of the entity. Caboclo denies the charges.

1 of 1 Referee reviews bid after booth orientation — Photo: Álvaro Jr/ PontePress Referee reviews bid after booth orientation — Photo: Álvaro Jr/ PontePress

In the last round of the Brazilian Nationals, directors from Atlético-MG and Flamengo complained about the referees’ failures even with the help of the VAR. Last week, the president of Galo, Sérgio Coelho, requested the release of the audios.

CBF’s intention is to give fans and managers more transparency in the VAR’s decisions.

CBF follows the example of Conmebol, which since 2019 has been disclosing the VAR’s dialogues in matches valid for Libertadores, Sudamericana and Qualifiers. The entity releases the audios in the days following the games.

The VAR began to be used in national competitions in 2018. Since then, the CBF refused to disclose the dialogues between the referees during the games. The entity made exceptions and showed the club directors in a private environment the conversations of the judges in the controversial bids.

CBF argued that it followed FIFA’s determination. In February 2020, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) banned the disclosure of conversations between referees, assistants and VAR operators during matches.

In the document issued by the entity that regulates the rules of the game, whoever discloses the dialogues will be acting “in breach of the VAR protocol as defined in the Rules of the Game”. Prior to this determination, FIFA has already released VAR audios.