CBF nods that it will save Brazilian athletes on FIFA’s last-date list

The CBF board indicated that the Brazilian players should be spared from being called up by the selection in the latest FIFA dates. The hammer has not yet been struck on the matter. The confederation’s nod was made to the clubs after the entity did not postpone the rounds coinciding with the qualifiers.

Espn published this Monday that there is a debate between the board of the confederation and coach Tite. The conversation with the coach predicted that, if Brazil were well positioned in the table, they could give up the athletes who work in the country.

Leading the qualifiers, the team has 31 points, 16 more than Uruguay’s fifth-place finish. And Brazil still has a game less not played with Argentina. With six rounds to play, there would have to be a catastrophe for Tite’s team not to win one of the four direct World Cup berths.

In case they were called up, the players would embezzle the teams in two rounds of the Brazilian, near the end of the competition. In the latest lists, Tite has called Everton and Gabigol, from Flamengo, Weverton, from Palmeiras, and Arana, from Atlético-MG.

Despite the nod from the CBF, it is necessary to wait for the list of the coach of the selection. The confederation has already made sure that it would postpone the coincident matches of the qualifiers and backed down after pressure from some clubs and federations.