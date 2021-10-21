CBV launches Superliga 2021/2022 that will have audience from the beginning in men’s | volleyball

The formula is similar to other years. There will be 12 teams for men and 12 for women. The top eight qualify for the quarterfinals and the bottom two will be relegated. The men’s competition starts this Saturday, with two games. Sportv broadcasts Cruzeiro x São José at 7:00 pm and, at 9:30 pm, Campinas will face Sesi, also broadcast by the champion channel. The women’s tournament starts next week.

The big news of the launch of the tournament was the disclosure that the games in the men’s tournament will have fans since the beginning. The exception will be the Minas games. As the city of Belo Horizonte has not yet released events with the public, the club accepted that the matches between the other clubs should have fans, but in exchange asked that no Minas games, neither at home nor abroad, have the presence of fans. The suggestion was accepted by the other 11 clubs.