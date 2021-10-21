Ceará x Palmeiras: see the game’s moves in real time!

With transmission from HBO Max (click here to watch), from TNT and from the TNT Sports Stadium, the 2021 Brazilian Championship continues at full steam with Ceará x Palmeiras. Check the bids in REAL TIME:

Second time:

46 minutes: Goal, but it didn’t count again! Palmeiras hit the net with Scarpa, but the referee took an offside position.

43 minutes: Ceará decreases! Cléber scores in the final minutes of the second stage: 2-1 for Palmeiras!

31 and 38 minutes: What a chance for Palmeiras! Breno Lopes got in the face of goal twice, but goalkeeper Richard prevented the move!

29 minutes: Defended Weverton! The goalkeeper of Palmeiras makes another great defense in the game against Ceará!

27 minutes: Goal by Palmeiras! Deyverson expands against Ceará in Castelão: 2-0!

11 minutes: Goal, but it didn’t count! Luiz Adriano pushed into the net to score his against Ceará, but the referee canceled it for Ron’s offside at the beginning of the play.

5 minutes: Lima twice! First the midfielder from Ceará kicked weakly for Weverton’s defense. Afterwards, he hit hard, but the ball went up too far.

First time:

47 minutes: Goal by Palmeiras! Zé Rafael took a free kick at the end of the first half and opened the scoring against Ceará: 1-0!

41 minutes: Another great save from Weverton! Vina received it in the area and kicked, but the goalkeeper of Verdão managed to get it!

36 minutes: Great Weverton save! Erick kicked hard and the Verdão goalkeeper made a great save!

24 minutes: Igor risked from a distance and sent a strong kick, but the ball went far from Weverton’s goal.

03 minutes: The first chance of the game! Fernando Sobral kicked hard and the ball passed, leading to Weverton’s goal!

Pre-game:

Tiago Nunes criticizes late games, talks about the difficulty of the logistics of long trips around Brazil and hopes to win victory

Abel Ferreira says that the Brazilian calendar is weird, cites problems on the pitch at Castelão and praises Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘The more they criticize him, the more gasoline they give him to show that he is, by far, the best in the world’