Cebolinha counters, and Bayern beats Benfica 4-0

Bayern Munich beat Benfica 4-0 today. In a game valid for the third round of the Champions League group stage. Leroy Sané threw a bucket of cold water at the fans at the Estádio da Luz in Portugal. With a spectacular free kick, the shirt 10 scored the first goal of the match.

After that, Everton Cebolinha scored against and opened the gate for the Bavarians, who took advantage of the moment and turned the timid score into a real rout. Lewandowski and Sané closed the account and completed the irreversible result on Portuguese soil.

With that, Bayern conquers three important points, reaches nine and isolates itself in the leadership of group E. Even with the defeat, Benfica is still the second placed with four points, one more than Barcelona.

Bayern Munich returns to the pitch for the Champions League against Benfica on November 2nd. Only this time, the match will take place on Bavarian soil. Before that, Julian Nagelsmann’s men competed in the German Championship and the German Cup. Benfica will play the Portuguese Championship and the League Cup.

‘La Mano de Lewa’

The first half was very intense between both teams. Benfica withstood the pressure imposed by the visitors and ‘knew how to suffer’. In addition, he also managed to take danger to Neuer’s goal, who had to work on 32 minutes with a beautiful defense.

At 42, Lewandowski took advantage of a cross from Coman and shook Vlachodimos’ nets. But, the goal was disallowed after review of the VAR for infraction of the Polish. He used his arm to complete the move.

VAR in action

Imposing the game rhythm, Bayern started the second half hammering Benfica’s defensive sector. With six minutes, Muller opened the score. But, the goal was also invalidated after analysis by the VAR. At the beginning of the play, Coman was in an irregular position.

The answer came minutes later when Diogo Gonçalves made Neuer ‘fly’ on Portuguese soil to prevent the owners of the house from getting ahead.

What a goal!

Even with a balanced second half, Bayern showed ‘something more’ in the 24th minute of the second half. Leroy Sané hit a spectacular free kick and opened the scoring at Estádio da Luz.

Opened the door…

Bayern extended the score at 34 of the second half. Everton Cebolinha, who came on in the 30th minute, tried to cancel an offensive play by the visitors and ended up heading into the goal. Vlachodimos.

With 36, Lewandowski took advantage of a beautiful pass from Sané to score the third and leave the score in a very comfortable situation for the Bavarians. Author of the first goal, Sané also closed the account and guaranteed the rout.