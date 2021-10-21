Ceiling hole worsens forecasts for 2022 and Ibovespa borders lows of the year By Reuters



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index was approaching the lows of the year on Thursday, with the confirmation that the government intends to circumvent the spending ceiling, leading market agents to worsen macroeconomic projections for 2022.

At 12:21, the currency had a devaluation of 2.2%, at 108,347 points. The financial turnover of the session was 12 billion reais.

The confirmation by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes that the government intends to use a “waiver” to use around 30 billion reais outside the constitutional spending ceiling to finance the Auxílio Brasil program deteriorated already dismal forecasts for the economy in 2022, already weakened by the combination of inflation and rising interest rates.

“The increase in fiscal risk as a result of these uncertainties has led to bets on a tougher adjustment at the next Copom meeting,” XP said in a note to clients.

JPMorgan started to forecast a 1.25 percentage point hike at the next meeting of the Central Bank’s monetary policy committee, with the base interest rate reaching 9.75% a year in February.

This scenario, which had already prevailed over business during the week, despite the positive external scenario, this time was aggravated by a less favorable global environment, in addition to other local elements that pressured the actions.

One of them was the news that a movement of tankers is preventing trucks from entering the fuel supply bases in Campos Elíseos, in Rio de Janeiro, raising fears that problems in the sector would cause shortages and higher prices.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS (SA:) fell 2%. The company released operating results considered positive by analysts. BTG Pactual said that “another cycle of strong financial results is on the way” but that this should be eclipsed by the noise surrounding fuel pricing policy.

– VIBRA (SA:) was down 3.8%, ULTRAPAR (SA:) was down 4.5% and RAÍZEN (SA:) was down 2.7%, amid fears over the development of a truck stoppage.

– VALE (SA:) dropped 3.6%, as ferrous metal prices in China plummeted due to the drop in coal prices and stagnation in steel consumption. USIMINAS (SA:) fell 4.6%, CSN (SA:) lost 3.25%.

– BANCO DO BRASIL (SA:) was down 3.1%, BRADESCO (SA:) was depreciated by 0.5% and ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) was down 0.6%, with the large national banks returning gains from the day before.