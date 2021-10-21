Ceiling hole worsens forecasts for 2022, Ibovespa melts 2.2% and year low

The main index of the Brazilian stock market approached the lows of the year this Thursday, with the confirmation that the government intends to circumvent the spending ceiling, leading market agents to worsen macroeconomic projections for 2022.

At 12:40, the Ibovespa had a devaluation of 2.18%, at 108,411.00 points. The financial turnover of the session was 12 billion reais.

The confirmation of the Economy minister, Paulo Guedes, that the government intends to use a “waiver” to use around 30 billion reais outside the constitutional spending ceiling to finance the program Brazil Aid, deteriorated the already dismal forecasts for the economy in 2022, already weakened by the combination of inflation and rising interest rates.

“The increase in fiscal risk as a result of these uncertainties has led to bets on a tougher adjustment at the next Copom meeting,” stated the XP in note to customers.

O JPMorgan started to forecast a 1.25 percentage point increase in the Selic at the next meeting of the monetary policy committee of the central bank, with the base interest rate reaching 9.75% per annum in February.

This scenario, which had already prevailed over business during the week, despite the positive external scenario, this time was aggravated by a less favorable global environment, in addition to other local elements that pressured the actions.

One of them was the news that a movement of tankers is preventing trucks from entering the fuel supply bases in Campos Elíseos, in Rio de Janeiro, raising fears that problems in the sector will cause shortages and high prices.

Highlights

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) fell 2%. The company released operating results considered positive by analysts.

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) stated that “another cycle of strong financial results is on the way”, but that this should be eclipsed by the noise surrounding the pricing policy of the fuels.

Vibra Energia (Ex-BR Distribuidora) (BRDT3), fell 3.8%, Ultra (UGPA3) had a 4.5% low and root (ROOT4) retreated 2.7%, amid fears of a truck driver strike.

Valley (VALLEY3) yielded 3.6%, with the prices of ferrous metals in the China plummeting due to falling coal prices and stagnant steel consumption. Usiminas (USIM3) fell 4.6%, CSN (CSNA3) lost 3.25%.

Bank of Brazil(BBAS3) shrank 3.1%, Bradesco (BBDC4) was depreciated by 0.5% and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) had a 0.6% decline, with the large national banks returning gains from the day before.