Celestial switch: white dwarf star “on and off” to control its brightness

Astronomers at the University of Durham, UK, saw for the first time a white dwarf star flickering on and off—as if flicking a switch quickly.

Astronomers call white dwarf stars that have completely depleted the hydrogen they use for fuel. Located about 1,400 light-years from Earth, the star acted in this way for just 30 minutes — which, in astronomical terms, is much less than the blink of an eye.

The observations, made with the help of NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite space telescope, were described in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy.



Initially, the researchers believed the changes were something that was interfering with the way the star fed on a companion star. But they didn’t think the reason was so unique.

The star is part of the TW Pictoris binary system — where two astronomical bodies are close enough together that their gravitational attraction causes them to orbit each other around a barycenter. Did not understand? It looks something like the schematic below.

The flow of material (that is, the rock fragments that break off by gravity) from a donor star to the white dwarf is primarily determined by gravity. Since this flux must remain constant, there was no reason for the star’s luminosity to change so quickly.

However, the researchers realized that what was happening was something never seen before: the changes in brightness were repeated and fast.

Imagine that the star’s rotating magnetic field acts as a magnetic gate. This gate regulates the entry of helium and hydrogen substances to the accretion disk — a structure formed by diffuse materials that orbit around the star. This ends up altering the luminosity that is seen by astronomers until the system turns on again and the light returns to normal.

Simone Scaringi, a scientist at the Durham Center for Extragalactic Astronomy who led the study, said the brightness variations seen in accumulating white dwarfs are generally relatively slow — occurring over time scales of days to months. But in this case, astronomers saw the star fade in 30 minutes.

The researcher also explained that this is a phenomenon never seen before, and analyzing similar behavior in much smaller neutron stars could be an important step. All because this study can help astronomers better understand the process of how other accretion objects feed on the material that surrounds them and the important role of magnetic fields in this process.