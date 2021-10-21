Ceni has dilemmas in São Paulo to gear up after winning a derby – 10/21/2021

After the euphoria with the victory in the derby against Corinthians, Rogério Ceni already has dilemmas to be resolved during the training sessions for São Paulo during the week. Until Sunday’s game against Red Bull Bragantino, the coach has issues to be resolved in defense and attack.

The offensive doubt depends on Jonathan Calleri. The forward left the match against Corinthians on a stretcher after feeling his right thigh. Exams performed yesterday (20), however, ruled out an injury in the region. The Argentine has an edema, which makes him doubtful for Sunday’s duel. The reassessment will be carried out daily by the technical committee.

If Calleri’s absence is confirmed, a spot will be opened in the attack. The tendency is for Pablo to be the chosen one. He was the one Ceni put into the match when the Argentine got injured. The squad still allows three other options for the coach: Vitor Bueno and the young Juan and Marquinhos. The latter would cause Luciano to be shifted to the center forward function.

One of the main players of the Hernán Crespo Era, Rigoni is hardly an option for Ceni. The Argentine is still recovering from a muscle strain and should not be able to play the match. In training yesterday, he started running around the field alongside the physiotherapists.

On defense, the doubt doesn’t involve injuries. With Miranda’s return, Ceni has three “owning” defenders at his disposal, but only two must play. The veteran captain disputes the position with Arboleda and Léo, who formed the defensive pair in the derby against Corinthians.

Doubts must be resolved in training on Saturday (23). Until the duel against Red Bull Bragantino, São Paulo will have three more training sessions under the command of Rogério Ceni at CT da Barra Funda.