Central Bank has a loss of R$ 6.618 billion with exchange swap in October until the 15th

After a loss of R$ 16.812 billion with its position in exchange swaps in September, the Central Bank recorded a negative result of R$ 6.618 billion in October, up to the 15th, with these contracts based on the cash criterion.

By the concept of competence, there were losses of R$182 million. The result on the accrual basis includes gains and losses occurred in the month, regardless of the financial settlement date. The financial settlement of this result (cash) occurs the following day, on D+1.

The BC also recorded gains of R$ 5.245 billion in the period with the profitability of managing international reserves. The calculation includes gains and losses with exchange rate correction, mark-to-market and interest.

The net result of reserves, which is profitability minus funding costs, was positive at R$ 914 million in October, up to the 15th. The result of foreign exchange operations in the period was positive at R$ 732 million.

From 2021 to October 15, the Central Bank recorded a negative result of R$ 14.992 billion with swap contracts based on the cash criterion. By the concept of competence, there were losses of R$ 10.390 billion. The BC obtained a gain of R$ 83.371 billion with the profitability of managing international reserves in the year. The net result of reserves was positive by R$ 15.388 billion and the result of foreign exchange operations in the period was positive by R$ 4.998 billion.

The BC always emphasizes that, both in relation to foreign exchange swap operations and the management of international reserves, it is not aimed at profit, but rather to provide hedging to the market in times of volatility and to maintain a liquidity cushion in times of crisis.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related