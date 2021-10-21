Chamber cancels vote of PEC on Precatório

Amid the articulations within the federal government to make the Brazilian Aid of R$ 400 feasible, the meeting of the Special Committee of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Chamber, scheduled for 2:00 pm this Wednesday, was again cancelled. On Tuesday, the meeting had also been cancelled. The meeting was rescheduled for Thursday, at 2:30 pm.

At the meeting this Wednesday, the vote on the report by federal deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which limits the payment of federal court orders, was scheduled.

Behind the delays are the discussions around Auxílio Brasil, the program that will replace Bolsa Família. The benefit would be officially launched on Tuesday afternoon at a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto, in the amount of R$400. The event, however, was also cancelled.

In order to make payments feasible, one of the proposals was that a portion of the benefit, of R$100, would remain outside the spending ceiling — the fiscal rule that limits public spending to the previous year’s Budget, corrected for inflation. The value outside the ceiling limits would be close to R$ 30 billion.

The PEC dos Precatórios can be the tool to make payment possible outside the spending ceiling. The PEC sent by the government to Congress deals with the payment of public debts arising from court rulings. By making these payments more flexible, it makes room in the Budget for the payment of other expenses, such as Auxílio Brasil.

For Guedes, paying R$ 89 billion in court orders is “meteor”

Precatório are bonds that represent debts that the federal government has with individuals and companies, arising from definitive court decisions. When the court decision is final, the precatório is issued and becomes part of the federal government’s payment schedule.

The PEC dos Precatório was presented by the government to limit the payment of federal precatório. According to Hugo Motta’s opinion, around R$ 40 billion in federal court orders would be paid in 2022, less than half the amount originally calculated by the government, of R$ 89 billion. In 2021, the budget schedule provides for a discharge of R$ 54.7 billion in court orders.

An advocate of changes in the rules for the payment of court orders, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has been calling the need to pay R$ 89 billion in court orders next year as an economic “meteor”. According to the ministry, there is no space in the budget.