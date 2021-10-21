Chamber rejects PEC that provided for changes in the rules of the Prosecutor’s Office | Policy

By 297 votes to 182, the Chamber of Deputies rejected this Wednesday (20) the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that intended to change the composition of the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP). The session was then closed.

Rejection represents a political defeat for the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who openly defended the matter.

By changing the Constitution, the proposal needed approval from at least three-fifths of the deputies – that is, 308 votes – in two shifts. As it was rejected in the first round, the PEC does not even go through a new vote.

The text voted on in plenary was a substitute drafted by rapporteur Paulo Magalhães (PSD-BA), in recent weeks, in an attempt to expand support for the PEC. After the result, Lira even said that she would put the original text to a vote, but then closed the session. The original version of the PEC is the target of even greater challenges than the rejected substitute.

Criticized by members of the Public Ministry, who fear political interference in the body if the matter were approved, the PEC increased, from two to five, the number of nominees by Congress in the CNMP. With the changes, the number of members in the collegiate would jump from the current 14 to 17.

Furthermore, according to the text, the council magistrate would also be a name chosen by lawmakers. Currently, the magistrate is chosen by the CNMP, in a secret ballot, from among the members of the Public Ministry. He is responsible for conducting disciplinary proceedings.

The latest version of Paulo Magalhães’ opinion provided that the Chamber or the Senate – which will take turns in the nomination – must choose the name from a list of five appointed by the Attorney Generals themselves.

Despite the restriction, prosecutors heard by TV Globo claim that associations linked to the Public Ministry followed against the proposal.

In a note released by the National Council of Attorneys General (CNPG) this Monday night (18), the agency states that the maintenance of the current constitutional design, with the choice of the magistrate by the members themselves, guarantees the possibility of the MP ” correct their own paths” and mentions that the same occurs in the choice of magistrates in other Powers – including the Chamber of Deputies.

In his opinion, Magalhães stated that the proposal seeks to “improve the composition and functioning of the CNMP”.

“The proposal is in harmony with the republican principle embraced by article 1 of our Political Charter, according to which every public agent is subject to control, so that all power is exercised in the name of the people and in respect of the collective interest”, he wrote.

Also according to the rapporteur, “the participation of the National Congress in the composition of State bodies is traditional in our constitutionalism”.

The opinion rejected by the Chamber provided that acts performed by a member of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, through fraud or fraud, that violated the functional duty, would be annulled after investigation in a disciplinary administrative proceeding of the CNMP, with approval by the Justice.

This was one of the changes made by the rapporteur in the last version presented. Before, the report brought the possibility of the board reviewing administrative acts that “constitute a violation of the members’ functional duty” after disciplinary proceedings.

According to prosecutors, the change would make the text even worse., as it leaves loopholes for the annulment of acts that are not necessarily administrative – such as measures related to the investigation.

In addition, as the PEC provided that any annulment of an act by the CNMP would be recognized by the Judiciary, this could remove the possibility of members of the MP appealing to justice.

The PEC prohibits members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office from engaging in political party activity – which is already provided for in the Constitution – but leaves the wider section, also prohibiting interference “in constitutional institutions with an exclusively political purpose to serve their own interest or that of third”.

