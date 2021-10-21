Charging cradle for PS5 controllers goes on sale officially in Brazil

Accessory allows charging up to two Dualsense controls and uses its own connectors for more practicality in everyday life

Good news for anyone with a PlayStation 5: a Sony finally started selling the charging cradle official console for Dualsense controls. Pre-order is available on sites such as Amazon, for the suggested price of R$199.90.

According to the product page, the official launch will take place on October 29th, the date the charging base must begin shipping to buyers.

With a design that complements the look of the video game, the accessory allows you to charge up to two controls simultaneously. One of the advantages is that the official charging cradle keeps the console’s USB ports free for you to connect other devices, such as external media, for example.

Charging Base for Dualsense/PS5 – BRL 199.90 – Click here to buy



Another detail is that the connection is not made through the USB-C port present on the top of the control, but through the contacts located in the lower region, in the same area as the headphone jack.

To connect the control to the charging cradle, simply position it over the accessory. THE Click-in connection will keep your controller in position, starting to recharge. So you don’t run the risk of having your game interrupted due to a lack of battery the next time you turn on your PS5.

The last missing piece

Dualsense’s official charging cradle was one of the few accessories that were not made available for the release of the console in Brazil, but that now comes to complement the line, which also includes the PULSE 3D wireless headphones, the media control and the HD camera.

please note that Sony recently lowered the prices of the PS5 and its accessories in Brazil, after a reduction in the IPI charge levied on video games. Since August 18, the console PlayStation 5 with Blu-ray dropped from R$ 4,699.90 to R$ 4,399.90, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition had its price reduced from R$ 4,199.90 to R$ 3,899.90.



Although it’s been out for some time now, the PlayStation 5 is not yet widely available in the domestic market as store stocks remain limited.

You can read more about the new PlayStation 5 and accessories prices in the following article:

Sony cuts PlayStation 5 and accessories prices in Brazil

PlayStation 4 and its accessories also have reduced prices



