cheaper ticket for the Libertadores final costs more than twice as much as the Champions one

Cheaper ticket for decision between Flamengo and Palmeiras is sold for R$ 1,100, while the Champions League ticket between City x Chelsea cost, at the time, R$ 455

Conmebol announced last Tuesday (19) histart of ticket sales stages for the big decision of Libertadores Conmebol. Two last champions, palm trees and Flamengo face off on November 27 at the Estadio Centenario, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

the end of the Conmebol Libertadores 2021 will have full coverage of the sports channels of the Disney group, with transmission LIVE at the FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.

And Libertadores ticket prices drew attention. The cheapest will be sold at the value of US$ 200 (something around R$ 1.1 thousand), reaching US$ 650 (R$ 3.6 thousand).

Comparing with ticket prices at the end of the Champions League in between Manchester City and Chelsea, won 1 to 0 by Blues, in May, the value of the cheapest ticket more than doubles.

That’s because, in the decision of the European tournament, the ticket to category 4 – the cheapest – cost 70 euros (BRL 455 at the time). The most expensive, in category 1, was sold at the value of 600 euros, about BRL 3,900, at the time.

The values ​​caught the attention of even one of the finalists. Striker Dudu, from Palmeiras, commented in the publication made by the official Libertadores page on Instagram and criticized the high prices.

The organization announced that 20,000 tickets will be made available for the match, a number that corresponds to 50% of the Uruguayan stadium. The measure meets the current requirement of the local government and aims to maintain the protocols of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.