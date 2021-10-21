Check out the fortune of Blue Ivy, Stormi and other children of famous

The children of international celebrities already have great financial support according to their heritage. A survey by the company Electric Cars on Ride in partnership with the website Celebrity Net Worth pointed out what the estimated fortunes are.

The survey found that the three wealthiest children in the world are the Cambridge heiresses. Charlotte (R$ 27.9 billion), George (R$ 16.7 billion) and Louis (R$ 11.1 billion), children of Prince William with Kate Middleton, lead the list.

Prince William and family in 2020 Christmas card Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, is tied for third place with Prince Louis with the same estimated value. Suri Cruise, heiress of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is in fifth place with R$ 4.4 billion.

The list also features Stormi Webster, first daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, with R$4 billion. The twins Vivienne and Knox, who were born during the relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, have fortunes estimated at R$1.1 billion.

One of the oldest on the list is actress Millie Bobby Brown. At 17, the actress, who does not have an estimated wealth in inheritance, has an estimated wealth of R$ 55 million and appears in 14th place.

