Check out the results of Quina 5686 and Lotofácil 2352 this Wednesday (10/20)

posted on 10/20/2021 7:59 PM / updated on 10/20/2021 8:28 PM



Did this Wednesday’s lottery numbers make you rich? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Wednesday night (20/10), four lotteries: Quina’s 5686 contests; 2352 from Lotofácil; 2226 from Lotomania and 159 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

It is worth remembering that due to the Mega Week of Luck, the Mega-Sena modality was not drawn on this Wednesday. However, there will be a new drawing of Queridinha do Brasil this Thursday (10/21).

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$15.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 05-28-34-43-56.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 03-04-07-08-11-12-15-16-17-18-20-22-23-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 500 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 09-10-14-18-23-28-41-46-53-56-61-62-66-67-74-77-82-83-87-91.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

super seven



With an estimated prize of R$ 200 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 8

Column 2: 3

Column 3: 0

Column 4: 4

Column 5: 6

Column 6: 0

Column 7: 4

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: