Chiellini says Cristiano Ronaldo should have left Juventus sooner: “It was a shock to the system” | italian football

One of the Juventus locker room leaders, veteran defender Chiellini reckoned Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell at the end of the European summer transfer window impacted Old Lady’s poor start to the season. The captain stated that the team had a “shock” at the late departure of the ace and opined that the striker should have decided his future sooner.

– Ronaldo left on the 28th of August and it certainly would have been better if he had gone earlier so we could prepare. Unfortunately, we pay a price for this. It was a shock to the system and we lost points in the opening games because of it. If he had left on August 1, we would have time to reorganize and be ready for the start of the season – Chiellini assessed to “DAZN”.

CR7 had his vacation postponed due to the Euro Cup dispute with Portugal and, despite rumors pointing to his departure, he re-presented himself to Juventus on July 26th. He participated in the pre-season with the team and even made an official game with the Old Lady’s shirt, against Udinese, when he started on the bench. There, goodbye speculations were already gaining strength.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Chiellini at Juventus

After debuting the season with Juve, on the 22nd, CR7 then used the final stretch of the European market to solve its future. That week, the English press began to hype his move to Manchester City – and the star went to the Juventus CT to say goodbye to his teammates six days after being on the field in the first round of Serie A. On the same day, he was announced as Manchester United’s reinforcement.

Chiellini, however, indicated that he understood the decision made by the 36-year-old star. For the defender, CR7 was in need of a new impulse and a team that acted with him as focus, while Juve invests in a renewal process.

– I had already imagined that he could leave this summer, because we reached a stage in the working relationship where Cristiano needed a new motivation and a team to play for him. When he finds a team like that, he can always be decisive, as he was also at Juve. Juventus is starting a renewal process and trying to reduce the age average, so clearly he would have been a bonus if he had stayed, but it’s only fair that he wanted a team more focused on the present than the future – he said.