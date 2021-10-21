China’s embargo leads to possible drop in meat prices

The Chinese embargo on Brazilian beef imports, which has lasted 45 days, reduced the price of live cattle and relief could reach the end consumer. The price of fat cattle arroba ended last week at R$ 266.80, the lowest value in the year, according to data from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea), at Esalq/USP.

The General Price Index of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (IGP) shows a drop of 4.11% in the price of live cattle in the first preview of October, with data collected until the last 10th. The decline in beef influences other wholesale proteins. According to data from Cepea/USP, a kilo of frozen chicken dropped 3% in 30 days, in São Paulo. The retraction of pork meat was 3.6% in the last week.

Analysts say these drops should reach the end consumer if the embargo lasts longer. The Brazilian government’s initial forecast was for a suspension of exports for 15 days, but China is taking a long time to review its decision.

Due to the delay, the Ministry of Agriculture ordered the suspension of beef production for the Asian country. The embargo came after the Brazilian government notified two atypical cases of mad cow disease, a disease that affects cattle.

“For the time being, the embargo would increase domestic supply and favor lower prices here in Brazil. I think it does reach the consumer, but it is slower. If we already see live cattle with a 4% drop for producers, it is a sign that this effect will move along the production chain, and this will indeed reach the consumer. It will take a while, but it is enough”, explains economist André Braz, from the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV-Ibre).

Retail prices have not yet fallen, but rallies are winding down. According to FGV data, beef rose 0.25% in the IPC-10, which measures consumer prices up to October 10th. In the previous survey, in September, the increase was 0.36%.

