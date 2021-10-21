Chrome 95 arrives with new Material You look, secure payments and more

The launch event of Pixel 6 and the arrival of Android 12 were highlights around the world, but another new feature was also announced and can’t go unnoticed: Chrome 95. From now on, Google will update its browser in cycles four weeks instead of the traditional six, which should offer fewer features with each update, but an improved routine of constant additions.

The first novelty is the official landing of the Material You visual design in full and as a default for browser users on Android 12. Before, this was something restricted to testers and it was necessary to activate some flags to enjoy the changes.

The browser now comes with the wallpaper-inspired color scheme, more shades, plus rounded icons and bars. Although it has not been confirmed, it is very likely that other devices, even those that have not yet been graced with the new operating system, will also get support for the full appearance.

More security in payments

With cybercrime on the rise, Google has been looking for ways to deliver more protection to prevent crooks from stealing data or intercepting transactions. As a result, the company has added a payment extension to WebAuthn that requires prior bank confirmation before completing payment requests made by online stores.

Plus each security extra for online payments (Image: Reproduction/Google)

The developers explained that this is an experience already planned by banking institutions in many regions and should start to take shape internationally from now on. In the example shown, the user would need to use their fingerprint to confirm the transaction, something quite plausible for those who have notebooks with this recognition technology, but distant for most desktops.

Anyway, as it depends on the banks for its implementation, it is likely that the novelty will still take some time to be fully accessible to all computers.

dropper tool

A widely used tool in Photoshop and Corel Draw is the eyedropper, as it allows you to reproduce the exact desired color of an image based on the capture of the pixels. Chrome for the desktop will now feature an API called EyeDropper that will do just that: allow apps to use the option to build custom color pickers.

The tool makes it possible to copy the color of a pixel (Image: Google/Github)

These colors can be exported to other apps or used in web applications in the browser itself, in an integrated way and without relying on alternative external solutions. As it is a third-party tool, it may not yet be possible to use the eyedropper as a native browser feature, although this may happen in the future.

web application selector

You webapps remain on the rise and are increasingly used by the user, which is why Chrome will allow these solutions to register themselves as URL handlers to allow the use of workarounds to execute certain files. This is something that already existed in a similar way on Android, but now comes to the desktop in order to boost usage and facilitate program selection.

This possibility has been in testing since Chrome 93 and has been implemented on Microsoft Edge for some time, so it’s no surprise that it has arrived at this point — for now, it should be something more developer-oriented, but you’ll be able to see the future application in soon.

Save tab groups

Organizing tabs is a feature that is constantly being improved because it helps in navigation productivity. Chrome 95 for the desktop has added the option to save groups of tabs for later use, which will avoid the need to access browsing history or manually rebuild old, long-closed tabs.

Now you can save your tabs organized and avoid having to manually adjust them in the future (Image: Playback/Google)

For now, this will not be native and you will need to enable the flag chrome://flags/#tab-groups-save to work. Still, it’s a huge evolution that will probably be released to everyone at some point in the next few weeks.

There were also some other minor additions with less impact on the user experience, such as: the possibility to save screenshots by scrolling the screen in the browser (still needs to be activated with the flag chrome:flags/#scroll-capture) and file access changes for websites or web applications that allow them to be uploaded.

Another novelty was the definitive banning of the FTP protocol, something that had already started with the end of support in Chrome 88, but which only materialized now with the total removal of existing codes in the browser.

The new Chrome 95 is available now and can be updated for those who use previous versions. New users can download the latest version directly from the Google website.

Source: Google, Android Police