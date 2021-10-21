City Hall signs a partnership to offer the Campina Grande civil servant the new Unimed Pleno care model

On this Wednesday morning, 20th, the agreement was signed that guarantees the municipal civil servant of Campina Grande free choice to have access to the new Unimed Care Model.

The signing act took place at the headquarters of Unimed Campina Grande, with the presence of President Francisco Vieira de Oliveira and directors of the health cooperative. The Secretary of Administration, Diogo Flávio Lyra Batista and the Attorney General of the Municipality, Aécio Melo, represented the City Hall at the meeting.

The partnership will benefit more than 25 thousand civil servants, in the effective modalities, commissioned and contracted, with a future forecast for retirees and pensioners who wish to opt for the purchase of the plan. According to Francisco Vieira, in addition to care innovation, the new model brings a price differential, starting at R$ 119.98.

With the new Unimed Plan, the Campina Grande server will have a Service Clinic, located next to the Public Transport Integration Terminal. There, the client will have full monitoring of their health, through a multidisciplinary team, formed by doctors, nurses, and attendants.

“A differentiated model, with the security that our customer deserves, one more option, without intermediaries. The endorsement of Mayor Bruno Cunha Lima, only highlights the vision of the great manager and humanist that he is, by valuing the quality of life of our servers “said secretary Diogo Lyra.

Pleno will also provide the server with 24-hour coverage through the urgency and emergency service SOS Unimed, with teleorientation work. “Even if the process is started and concluded in our Clinic, if necessary, the municipal civil servant will have at their disposal our referenced network of cooperative members, clinics, laboratories and hospitals”, highlighted the president of Unimed Campina Grande.

Attorney General Aécio Melo also celebrated the signing of the Agreement between the City Hall and Unimed Campina Grande. municipal civil servants the security they need to invest in their health”, he highlighted.

Access

The municipal server who wants to know more about Unimed FULL can do so by accessing the link:

https://mateiais.unimed.campinagrande.br/campanha-unimed-pleno-servidor-pre-save

codecom