Claro launches 1 Gb/s broadband with low upload and lowers the price of NET Virtua plan

the operator clear announced, this Wednesday (20), some changes in its broadband portfolio and launched NET Virtua’s 1 Gb/s internet plan, with coaxial cable technology or fiber optic connection.
As a market strategy, the company also reduced the amount charged in the plan to 500 Mb/s. Previously, Claro marketed the speed in question for R$ 159.99 per month in the combo or R$ 179.99 in the individual contract.
See the new plan values below:
- Download: 50 Mb/s | Upload: 10 Mb/s | Monthly price: R$79.99 in the combo – R$99.99 in individual contracting;
- Download: 250 Mb/s | Upload: 25 Mb/s | Monthly price: R$99.99 in the combo or individual contract;
- Download: 500 Mb/s | Upload: 35 Mb/s | Monthly price: R$ 129.99 in the combo – R$ 169.99 in the individual contract;
- Download: 1 Gb/s | Upload: 35 Mb/s | Monthly price: R$ 399.99 in the combo or individual contract.
economy and market
18 Oct
Android
25 Sep
It is worth noting that the values mentioned above are valid for automatic debit payment only.. Customers who opt for the conventional bank payment slip will have to pay an additional R$ 5 in the monthly fee. The loyalty period is 12 months.
According to Claro, the 1 Gb/s plan will be available in over 300 cities, but only in “addresses served by the operator’s network and technically qualified for the new speed”.
The 1 Gb/s option brings the right to an included Ultra Ponto, which is nothing more than the installation of an extra network cable that comes out of the modem and goes to another room in your house. In other plans, the service is sold for R$ 150.00 divided into three bills.
Claro’s broadband internet plans also include access to applications that vary according to the package chosen, such as NOW, Skeelo Audiobooks, McAfee Digital Protection and Busuu.
low upload
Something that draws attention in the Claro’s new gigabit plan is the upload. It’s only 35 Mb/s of sending speed, something that gets to be completely disproportionate with the 1 Gb/s download offered by the plan.
When looking at other operators, the upload refers to 50% of the download. Already Claro’s gigabit package delivers only 3.5%. Oi Fibra delivers 500 Mb/s in a similar package. Vivo delivers 300 Mb/s of climb speed in the 600 Mb/s package.
What did you think about Claro’s new broadband plans? Do you want to hire? Tell us in the comments below!