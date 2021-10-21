Claro launches 1 Gb/s broadband with low upload and lowers the price of NET Virtua plan

the operator clear announced, this Wednesday (20), some changes in its broadband portfolio and launched NET Virtua’s 1 Gb/s internet plan, with coaxial cable technology or fiber optic connection. As a market strategy, the company also reduced the amount charged in the plan to 500 Mb/s. Previously, Claro marketed the speed in question for R$ 159.99 per month in the combo or R$ 179.99 in the individual contract.

See the new plan values ​​below: Download: 50 Mb/s | Upload: 10 Mb/s | Monthly price: R$79.99 in the combo – R$99.99 in individual contracting;

| Monthly price: R$79.99 in the combo – R$99.99 in individual contracting; Download: 250 Mb/s | Upload: 25 Mb/s | Monthly price: R$99.99 in the combo or individual contract;

R$99.99 in the combo or individual contract; Download: 500 Mb/s | Upload: 35 Mb/s | Monthly price: R$ 129.99 in the combo – R$ 169.99 in the individual contract;

R$ 129.99 in the combo – R$ 169.99 in the individual contract; Download: 1 Gb/s | Upload: 35 Mb/s | Monthly price: R$ 399.99 in the combo or individual contract.





It is worth noting that the values ​​mentioned above are valid for automatic debit payment only.. Customers who opt for the conventional bank payment slip will have to pay an additional R$ 5 in the monthly fee. The loyalty period is 12 months. According to Claro, the 1 Gb/s plan will be available in over 300 cities, but only in “addresses served by the operator’s network and technically qualified for the new speed”.





The 1 Gb/s option brings the right to an included Ultra Ponto, which is nothing more than the installation of an extra network cable that comes out of the modem and goes to another room in your house. In other plans, the service is sold for R$ 150.00 divided into three bills. ​Claro’s broadband internet plans also include access to applications that vary according to the package chosen, such as NOW, Skeelo Audiobooks, McAfee Digital Protection and Busuu.

