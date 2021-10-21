Climate changes make the planet more prone to infectious diseases – 10/20/2021 – Balance and Health

In addition to extreme events such as heat waves associated with the climate crisis, the world is becoming more prone to the transmission of infectious diseases such as malaria, Zika, dengue and chikungunya.

The conclusion is part of an international report on health and the climate crisis. The document also highlights the greater and disproportionate impact that the most fragile populations suffer from climate change.

The study, called “Lancet Countdown on health and climate change: code red for a healthy future” (“red alert for the future of health”), was published late this Wednesday (20). of 43 research institutions and UN agencies (United Nations) and observes 44 indicators on the subject.

The survey, released a few days before the COP26 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change), reinforces something that has already been intensely said: measures to combat the climate crisis are not enough.

According to the report, environmental conditions have become increasingly suitable for diseases transmitted by water, air, food and vectors, such as mosquitoes.

“Despite socioeconomic development, public health interventions,

and medical advances have reduced the global burden of infectious disease transmission, climate change could undermine eradication efforts,” says the report.

There was an increase, for example, of 39% (considering the 1950s/59 and 2010/19) in the number of months with environmentally adequate conditions for the transmission of malaria in densely populated areas of groups of countries with HDI (development index human) low.

Compared to the 1950s, there was also an increase in the epidemic potential of dengue and Zika. According to the data presented, added to greater mobility and urbanization, climate change has increased the number of dengue cases — they have been doubling every decade since 1990.

The increased potential for cholera contamination is also highlighted by the researchers. From 2003 to 2019, the coastal areas suitable for the transmission of Vibrio cholerae have grown substantially in all groups of countries.

But cholera is a disease that mainly affects populations with little access to water and sanitation. It causes chronic diarrhea that can kill—about 100,000 people a year—in the absence of proper treatment.

In 2020, the report points out, 98% of the coastal areas of countries in the low HDI group were suitable for transmission of the disease.

“Despite overwhelming evidence of the health impacts of climate change, countries are not delivering adaptive responses commensurate with the growing risks facing their populations,” say the researchers.

EXTREME EVENTS

The report published on Wednesday also points to other alarming recent data. During every month of 2020, up to 19% of the Earth’s surface was being affected by extreme droughts. From 1950 to 1999, this figure was no more than 13%.

High temperatures in 2020 — the second hottest year in history, behind only 2016 — also led people over 65 to spend an additional 3.1 billion days exposed to heat waves.

For exposed children under one year, the number increased, compared to the annual average of 1986-2005, by 626 million days (if the number seemed strange, it is an epidemiological indicator called person-day).

The highlight for these age groups is because heat waves are more dangerous, especially for these most vulnerable people, and can even lead to death.

Of course, higher temperatures don’t just affect people. Food security was also impacted in 2020, considering the effect of climate change on crops. Brazil has recently experienced considerable increases in food prices, in part because of drought and frost events, which harmed crops.

The report also shows concern about public investments in non-renewable energy and the increase in emissions in the post-Covid economic recovery.

“Neither Covid-19 nor climate change respect national borders,” the researchers conclude. “World leaders have an unprecedented opportunity to deliver a future of better health, reduced inequality, and economic and environmental sustainability. However, this will only be possible if the world acts together to ensure that no one is left behind.”