Clube do Remo will face AM team in the quarterfinals | Sport Para | Online Diary

After applying the biggest rout in the history of the Copa Verde, Clube do Remo already knows who they will face in the quarterfinals of the regional competition.

The Azulino opponent will be Manaus-AM, which entered the field this Wednesday (20th) and defeated Porto Velho-RO, by 2-0, at Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus (AM), with goals scored by Marcão and Phillip.

Again, Leão and Gavião will face each other in official competitions and this time, the confrontation will serve to break the tie. In 2018, the team from Amazonas eliminated Rowing from Copa Verde and the match came last year, with the right to a rout from Pará in Mangueirão.

In the Arena da Amazônia, Gavião do Norte won, with goals from Hamilton and Rossini, and has a good advantage in the last 16 of the Copa Verde———————– ———-… Board

CHECK OUT THE GOALS OF THE MATCH NARRAÇÃO VALMIR RODRIGUES RÁDIO CLUBE DO PARÁ / MATCH VALID BY THE SEMI FINAL COPA VERDE 2021Want to learn how to earn money and… Football on the ball

The duels have not yet been set by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), but the teams must adjust, as they are in the final phase of the Brazilian Championship. For the Lion, it is worth staying in Serie B and Manaus-AM fights for access to Serie C, in its second phase.

From this stage onwards, the games will be round-trip, where whoever wins will face the winner of Paysandu X São Raimundo-RR/Castanhal.