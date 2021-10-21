Colombian authorities castrate Pablo Escobar’s hippos to prevent environmental disaster – International

Parts of the legacy of Pablo Escobar they were evident even before he was machine-gunned on the roof of one of his hideouts in 1993 – he was the drug lord who manufactured and trafficked massive amounts of cocaine, the assassin who executed untold numbers on the streets of Colombia, the terrorist who murdered 110 people when a commercial airliner exploded.

But one of his most enduring legacies was probably not so apparent: hippos.

In the 1980s, Escobar smuggled several of them onto his Colombian property, Hacienda Naples, along with several other exotic species, to create a private zoo. After taking over the farm, authorities sold the animals but left four hippos behind.

“It was difficult, in terms of logistics, to transport the animals, so the authorities just left them there, probably thinking they would die,” Nataly Castelblanco-Martínez, a Colombian ecologist working at the University of Quintana Roo, told BBC this year. Mexico.

Instead, hippos thrived. In the 27 years since Escobar’s death, the group of four animals has morphed into a herd of 80 to 120. Researchers have recently estimated that this hippopotamus population will skyrocket by 2039 to more than 1,400 animals if nothing is done.

By then, hippos will have caused irreversible damage to the environment, and it will be impossible to control their population, researchers said. Authorities intervened this year, using a chemical contraceptive to sterilize them and not have to deal with the criticism they would likely suffer for exterminating the animals, known as “local pets.”

Developed by the US Department of Agriculture, the drug GonaCon inhibits the production of sex hormones in animals, such as estrogen and testosterone, putting them in a “non-reproductive condition.” The US agency donated 55 doses of the drug to Colombian wildlife regulatory authorities.

Colombia has proven to be a “haven for hippos”. In Africa, seasonal droughts control the hippopotamus population, making them more vulnerable to predators. Without this natural control, its population has exploded in Colombia, where water is plentiful year-round, there is no shortage of food and there are no predators large enough to threaten them.

Officials have tried to argue over the years that hippos are bad for the country. Ecologists claim they wreak havoc on the environment. Nutrients in hippopotamus feces fuel algae blooms, which reduce oxygen levels in the waters. This kills the fish, which harms the local economy. Hippos are also capable of harming people. Last year, one of them bit a rancher, breaking his leg, hip and several ribs.

As a result, scientists argued in favor of sterilizing hippos in an academic article published in January. Castelblanco-Martínez, the lead author of the study, said that hippos represent “one of the biggest invasive species challenges in the world.” Sacrificing 30 hippos a year is “the only effective strategy to contain the invasion,” write Castelblanco-Martínez and his colleagues in the article.

“We obviously feel sorry for these animals, but as scientists we need to be honest,” Castelblanco-Martínez told the BBC. “Hippos are an invasive species in Colombia, and if we don’t kill some of that population now, the situation could get out of hand in just 10 or 20 years.”

But authorities have not widely publicized the argument that hippos are bad. In fact, some Colombians have become attached to exiled Africans over time, he reported. The Washington Post this year. The animals even fostered an incipient tourist industry. Locals take visitors on safaris to spot hippos and sell themed trinkets. Souvenir stores in nearby towns sell t-shirts and key chains. In the amusement park built on the ruins of Hacienda Naples tourists visit a lake where dozens of hippos currently live.

“The hippopotamus is the city’s pet,” said one resident, Claudia Patricia Camacho, in a 2018 report on the news program Noticias Caracol.

This affection prevented the authorities from listening to Castelblanco-Martínez’s advice and opting for the easiest and most efficient solution to end the proliferation of hippos and environmental devastation: killing them. After three hippos escaped from Hacienda Naples in 2009 and reportedly terrorized neighboring farms, Colombia’s environmental agency sent poachers to kill them. When photos of one of the hunters posing beside the carcass of one of the dead adult animals — a male named Pepe — animal rights advocates screeched. A judge quickly suspended too many hunts.

“Some people in Colombia get very angry when we talk about hippos,” Castelblanco-Martínez said. “People tend to understand the problem of invasive species much more when we talk about smaller plants or creatures, rather than the huge mammals that so many people find so beautiful.”

Authorities called for less drastic measures. One option they tried was traditional sterilization, which proved too laborious and too expensive. Scientists took three months to locate a single male. And even after they found him and doped him with a powerful elephant tranquilizer, they struggled to find his genitals. In addition, the cost of each castration can be around US$ 50,000.

“It was horrible,” recalled David Echeverri López, a researcher at the regional environmental agency Cornare, who led the sterilization effort in 2013.

Cornare and Echeverri López are also conducting the latest chemical sterilization project for hippos. In a statement, they said authorities planned to continue sterilizing the core group of hippos that rose from the ashes of Escobar’s drug empire. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL