Colombia’s President Says The Country Will Not Recognize Venezuela’s ‘Outrageous Dictatorship’

Iván Duque’s statement was made in response to the Colombian Senate’s initiative to create a bilateral legislative commission to seek the normalization of relations

EFE For Duque, recognizing Maduro’s government would be a surrender of the values ​​that Colombia has historically defended



O president of Colombia, Ivan Duke, reiterated this Wednesday, 20, that his government will not recognize an “outrageous dictatorship” like that of the Venezuela, in response to the Colombian Senate’s initiative to create a bilateral legislative commission to seek the normalization of relations with that country. “One thing we cannot fool ourselves is that Colombia will not recognize an outrageous, corrupt, drug-trafficking dictatorship,” Duque said alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Bogotá today for an official visit. According to Duke, recognize the government of Nicolas Mature, with which Colombia has not had diplomatic relations since February 2019, “would be a surrender of the values ​​that our country has historically defended”.

Last Tuesday, 19th, when Iván Duque was in Brazil – being received by the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), with which it signed seven international cooperation agreements – the Colombian Senate unanimously approved a proposal that seeks diplomatic and commercial rapprochement with Venezuela. The bill was presented by senator Jorge Guevara, of the Aliança Verde party, and the decision was communicated today to the president of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez. This approximation would take the form of the creation of a bilateral commission to work on the “normalization of diplomatic relations, trade relations and the verification of good commercial practices” between the two nations.

According to the president of the Colombian Senate, Juan David Gómez, the proposal was well received by Jorge Rodríguez and Nicolás Maduro and is a message to the Duque government about the need to move forward in the restoration of relations, “because this is an issue that has no ideology politics, it’s a commercial issue that I would say is a border country issue”. However, Duque criticized the proposal by pointing out that international relations are handled by the Executive, and not by the Legislature, and as far as he is concerned, there would be no approximation with the Maduro government. “As long as I am the president of Colombia and in defense of the (inter-American) democratic charter and in defense of the values ​​we have built with many countries, also supported by a complaint against the dictator before the International Criminal Court, we will not recognize him”, he emphasized.

The Colombian president recalled that Maduro broke relations with Colombia in February 2019, but ties had already fallen to a minimum level long before, during the term of his predecessor, Juan Manuel Santos. “It’s important to keep in mind that when our government started [em 7 de agosto de 2018], we had been without an ambassador in Caracas for two years, or almost two years, and the government that preceded me also publicly declared that it would not recognize the results of the fraudulent elections with which the dictator intended to perpetuate himself in power”, he said.

The definitive split between the countries took place on February 23, 2019, after the leader of the opposition in Venezuela, Juan Guaido, tried to enter his home country from the Colombian city of Cúcuta and in front of a caravan of vehicles with humanitarian aid. The episode ended in scenes of border violence. “Colombia recognized, as well as the American government and more than 50 countries, an interim government that represented the democratic resistance, that resisted the brutality of that regime,” added Duque in reference to Guaidó. He also highlighted that, despite the differences with the Maduro government, Colombia is in solidarity with the Venezuelan people. “Colombia’s position with Venezuela is the position of fraternity; the most important gesture of migration policy at the global level that we have perhaps seen in the continent’s recent history is the one we have had with the Venezuelan people receiving around 1.8 million migrants who are leaving the most brutal of dictatorships,” he said.

*With information from EFE