Commentator disapproves of the possible departure of Rafael Navarro, from Botafogo, to the US: ‘Only if it goes to the NBA’

Rafael Navarro is the name of Botafogo in this Serie B. The center forward scored twice in the victory over Brusque this Wednesday and reached 12 goals in the competition. However, your contract is at the end and there is a concrete proposal for the Minnesota United, from United States. Commentator André Loffredo, from SporTV, disapproved of this possibility.

– If he doesn’t make the NBA, it’s not a good deal. Thinking about the career, I don’t think it’s a good strategy. Maybe the money is pretty good, in dollars it’s anything times 5.5 and look there. It can be financially interesting, but for the career only if it goes to the NBA – said Loffredo, during “SporTV News”.

Botafogo’s 99 shirt was one of the highlights of Wednesday’s victory, which led Glorioso to open a five-point lead over CRB, fifth place, with only seven rounds to go. For the commentator, an improvement a little less than 50% in the next games can guarantee a return to Serie A.

– More than the result, Botafogo did not give any chance for Brusque to be in danger. It is important to demonstrate control over smaller opponents in competition. In other words, you will hardly lose points when facing these teams. Now there are 10, 11 points, it would be 50% of success, maybe even less. There are some direct clashes, but just the demonstration that they won’t lose points against smaller teams already generates this euphoria in the fans that the team is on the right path to access. And will dispute the title in the last rounds. That’s not the most important thing about Series B, but it’s cool. It’s a show of strength, drops to Serie B and rises as champion – analyzed Loffredo.