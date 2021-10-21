Company inaugurates wind farm in RN that promises relief to the electrical system – 10/20/2021 – News

Enel Green Power Brasil, a subsidiary of the Italian group, started this Wednesday, 20, the operation of the wind farm Cumaru, in São Miguel do Gostoso (RN). With a capacity of 206 megawatts (MW), the plant will generate enough energy to supply a city with 470 thousand inhabitants.

Disclosure

The project, which cost nearly R$ 1 billion, is the first of five projects under construction by Enel in the country. By the beginning of next year, the company will put into operation around 1,300 MW of renewable energy in the sector, a result of an investment of R$5.6 billion. In addition to Cumaru, the company has three other wind farms under construction and one solar – all located in the Northeast.

The park opened on Wednesday has 49 wind turbines installed in an area of ​​300 hectares. All equipment, according to the company, was manufactured in Brazil. This project alone will avoid the emission of more than 543 thousand tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. The project took 13 months to complete, employed 1,100 people (80% of the region) and was brought forward by 15 days – which represents a relief from the electrical crisis due to the low level of the reservoirs. “This demonstrates a quicker way of providing a structural solution to the issue we are facing today in the country”, says Roberta Bonomi, executive responsible for Enel Green Power in Brazil. According to her, at this moment, the diversification of the country’s energy matrix becomes even more important. “The two technologies (wind and solar) are now very competitive.” The executive emphasizes that the company has the largest solar plant in Latin America in Piauí, with a generation capacity of 864 MW.