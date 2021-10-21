COP26: Brazil’s criticism of crucial UN report for climate change conference

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Brazil criticized the IPCC’s guidance to reduce meat production in the world and rebutted criticism of Bolsonaro’s environmental policy

In messages to the main world body responsible for guiding the fight against climate change, Brazil opposed recommendations to reduce the consumption of meat in the world, defended the production of biofuels and rebutted criticisms of the environmental policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government.

The debates were held during the preparation of the sixth evaluation report of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), which will be one of the reference documents at COP26, the United Nations conference on climate change that begins on October 31 in Glasgow, at Scotland.

The BBC had exclusive access to more than 32,000 comments and criticisms that governments, companies and other institutions made to the IPCC report, the main global body responsible for organizing scientific knowledge on climate change and guiding actions to combat them.

The IPCC reports are used by governments to decide what actions are needed to reduce the pace of climate change, and this latest one will be crucial to guide the negotiations at COP26 in Scotland. Comments from countries and the most up-to-date draft of the report were delivered to the team of investigative journalists from the NGO Greenpeace UK, who forwarded the documents to the BBC.

Brazil is against reducing meat consumption

In messages to the IPCC, Brazil strongly opposed the report’s conclusion that the adoption of a diet with less meat and more plant-based foods would be necessary to combat climate change.

The argument was endorsed by Argentina and, to a lesser extent, Uruguay – two other major meat producers.

According to the IPCC, meat production is one of the main factors behind deforestation in the Amazon and Cerrado. This is because native vegetation is often cleared to make way for pastures or soy plantations, which feed herds.

The IPCC draft report says that “vegetable-based diets can reduce emissions by up to 50% compared to the average Western diet.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Brazilian government argues that ‘the nutritional benefits of animal protein for human health cannot be disregarded’

To the IPCC, however, Brazil argued that meat production does not necessarily emit more greenhouse gases than food production made from plants.

Both Brazil and Argentina called for the authors of the IPCC report to delete or modify parts of the text that say that “vegetable-based diets” play a role in managing climate change or that describe red meat as a “high-carbon” food “.

The Brazilian government cited the World Health Organization (WHO) definition of a healthy diet, according to which the diet must “consider international nutritional recommendations; (e) adaptability to local social, cultural and economic contexts”.

According to Brazil, both vegetarian and meat diets can generate high emissions in their production, depending on the production methodology, but there are also ways to reduce these emissions, according to the government.

Brazil argued that livestock, when integrated with agricultural and conservation practices, “can neutralize emissions and promote a balanced and diversified production system, therefore, resilient”.

Furthermore, he said that “the nutritional benefits of animal protein for human health cannot be overlooked.”

According to the USDA, the agricultural agency of the American government, Brazil is the second largest producer in the world of beef and its derivatives, only behind the USA. In 2020, 16.67% of the beef consumed in the world came from Brazil, according to the agency.

Biofuels and deforestation

Credit, REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes Photo caption, According to the IPCC, meat production is one of the main factors behind deforestation in the Amazon and Cerrado

Another point of divergence between Brazil and the IPCC was the production of biofuels, such as ethanol. Brazil complained about the IPCC’s assessment that biofuels lead to the replacement of forests by monocultures and claimed that vehicles powered by biofuels be treated in the same way as electric vehicles.

In its report, the IPCC says that a very large increase in the use of biofuels “will put significant pressure on land use and ecosystems”.

Brazil, on the other hand, argues, among other points, that bioenergy can help fight desertification and that the sector can expand into agricultural areas that are currently unused, rather than forests.

Another divergence was related to the IPCC’s assessment that the Bolsonaro government would have reduced the protection of the Amazon, which would have caused an increase in deforestation.

On this point, Canada stated that the situation was even worse than portrayed by the IPCC.

“Current deforestation rates (in the Brazilian Amazon) are 182% higher than established targets – representing a reduction of only 44% compared to the 80% established by law.”

Canada also demanded from Brazil a “coherent plan to regularize and protect public and indigenous lands”. The Brazilian government, on the other hand, has rejected that there has been a reduction in the protection of the Amazon.

“There have been no changes in land use regulations in Brazil, and the country has kept its Forest Code as it is,” the country said.

The government also cited the creation of the Amazon Council and an environmental task force to devise and execute plans to “protect, defend and sustainably develop Brazilian forests.”

However, there are no references in the IPCC report to any deregulation, but to the reduction of power of Brazilian environmental agencies, in the case of IBAMA.

On several occasions, President Jair Bolsonaro complained about practices employed by Ibama – such as the destruction of equipment from illegal loggers and miners.

He also stated that, in his government, the agency was being “more rational” with rural producers.

Despite the government’s speech that there has been no weakening in environmental protection laws, the Bolsonaro administration has supported proposals for legislative changes that, if approved, could lead to more deforestation, according to specialists.

This is the case of Bills 510/2021 and 2633/2020, which are currently being processed in Congress and would facilitate the regularization of illegally deforested public lands.

Switzerland and Australia oppose more aid to poor countries

A significant number of comments from Switzerland are aimed at amending parts of the report that argue that developing countries will need support, mainly financial, from rich countries to meet emissions reduction targets.

It was agreed at the climate conference in Copenhagen in 2009 that developed nations would provide $100 billion a year in climate finance to developing countries by 2020, a target that has not yet been met.

Australia presents similar arguments to Switzerland – it claims that not all climate promises from developing countries depend on receiving external financial support. The Australian government also calls “subjective comment” a mention in the draft report of the lack of credible public commitments ​​on financing to developing nations.

The Swiss Federal Office for the Environment told the BBC: “While climate finance is a critical tool for raising climate ambition, it is not the only relevant tool.”

“Switzerland considers that all parties to the Paris Agreement with the capacity to do so must provide support to those who need this support.”

Fossil fuels

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, In comments to the IPCC report, countries want to reduce dependence on fossil fuels more slowly than proposed

The documents obtained by the BBC show several organizations and countries arguing that the world does not need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels as quickly as recommended by the IPCC.

An adviser to the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Petroleum calls for “phrases such as ‘the need for urgent and accelerated mitigation actions at all scales…’ to be removed from the report.”

A senior Australian government official rejects the conclusion that the closure of coal-fired power plants is necessary, although ending the use of coal is one of the stated goals of the COP26 conference.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s largest oil producers and Australia is a major coal exporter.

A senior scientist at India’s Central Fuel and Mining Research Institute, which has strong ties to the Indian government, warns that coal is likely to remain the mainstay of energy production for decades because of what he describes as the “tremendous challenges ” to provide affordable electricity. India is already the world’s second largest consumer of coal.

Defense of carbon capture technologies

Several countries argue in favor of emerging and currently expensive technologies designed to permanently capture and store carbon dioxide underground. Saudi Arabia, China, Australia and Japan – all major producers or users of fossil fuels – as well as the organization of oil producing nations, OPEC, all support carbon capture and storage (CCS).

They claim that these CCS technologies can dramatically reduce fossil fuel emissions from power plants and some industrial sectors.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, urges UN scientists to rule out their conclusion that “the focus of decarbonization efforts in the energy systems sector must be rapid shift to zero carbon sources and phasing out fossil fuels”.

Argentina, Norway and OPEC also question the statement. Norway argues that UN scientists should allow for the possibility of CCS as a potential tool to reduce fossil fuel emissions.

The preliminary report accepts that CCS may play a role in the future, but says there are uncertainties about its viability. The document says that “there is great ambiguity about the extent to which fossil fuels with CCS would be compatible with the 2°C and 1.5°C targets”, as established by the Paris Agreement.

Australia urges IPCC scientists to delete a reference to analyzing the role played by fossil fuel lobbyists in easing climate action in Australia and the United States. OPEC also urges the IPCC to “delete” this phrase from the preliminary report: “lobbying activism, which protects extractivist business models, impedes political action.”

When asked about its comments on the draft report, OPEC told the BBC: “The challenge of dealing with emissions has many paths, as evidenced by the IPCC report, and we need to explore them all. cleaner, more efficient technologies to help reduce emissions, ensuring no one is left behind.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Countries producing carbon capture technology, such as Norway, want greater emphasis on the role of these processes in combating climate change

The IPCC asserts that government comments are critical to its scientific review process and that their authors are under no obligation to incorporate them into reports.

“Our processes are designed to protect against lobbying,” the IPCC told the BBC. “The review process is (and has always been) absolutely fundamental to the work of the IPCC and is an important source of the strength and credibility of our reports.”

*With reporting by Justin Rowlatt and Tom Gerken