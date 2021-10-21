Corinthians fans create hashtag in the nets to ask for the semifinal of the Paulisto Feminine in Itaquera

After winning the first leg, Corinthians prepares for the second match of the semifinal of Paulistão Mulher, against Ferroviária, on October 31st. The possibility of not having the confrontation at Neo Química Arena made the fans manifest themselves on the networks.

Part of Faithful created a hashtag to ask Timão to send the deciding game, which will mark the reunion of the fans with the Brabas, at the Neo Química Arena. The campaign #BrabasNaNeoQuímicaArena has gained more and more strength on Twitter.

“We went #AFielPorElas, we mobilized the social networks, we filled the hotel door. Now it’s time for Corinthians to be for us! We’ve been waiting for the reunion with the team for two years, this reunion has a place! It’s AT NEO QUÍMICA ARENA! “, wrote a fan, referring to the campaign made to honor the athletes before the final of the 2021 Brazilian Nationals.

Initially, the Corinthians stadium had been confirmed as the venue for the state semifinal by the Federação Paulista de Futebol (FPF). The definition, however, came to be questioned last Wednesday after the club’s advisors said that the venue had not yet been guaranteed for the match..

FPF confirmed Neo Química Arena as the venue for the semifinal between Corinthians and Ferroviária on October 18th reproduction

It is worth remembering that, normally, the female Corinthians hosts the games at Fazendinha. The stadium, however, does not have the structure to receive the VAR booth, which is being used in the final stages of the state. If Neo Química Arena is not made available to the women’s team, the tendency is for the confrontation to take place at Arena Barueri.

In addition, the male cast has no appointment scheduled for the same date. While Arthur Elias’ team takes the field on October 31 (Sunday), Sylvinho’s team will only return to the stadium on November 1 (Monday), to receive Chapecoense, at 9:30 pm, for the Brazilian Nationals.

In 2021, the female squad played only one game in Itaquera – precisely in the final of the Brasileirão, against Palmeiras, when the team from Parque São Jorge secured the three-time national championship. Altogether, at the Alvinegro stadium, the Brabas have seven matches. In all of them, Timon came out with the victory. There were 23 goals scored and only five conceded.

Women’s Corinthians Games at Neo Química Arena

Corinthians 3 x 1 Palmeiras – 09/26/2021 – Brazilian Women 2021

Corinthians 4 x 2 Kindermann – 12/06/2020 – Brazilian Women 2020

Corinthians 3 x 0 Palmeiras – 11/16/2020 – Women’s Brazilian 2020

Corinthians 4 x 0 Taubaté – 11/11/2020 – São Paulo Women 2020

Corinthians 2 x 1 Grêmio – 11/02/2020 – Brazilian Women 2020

Corinthians 3 x 0 São Paulo – 11/16/2019 – São Paulo Women 2019

Corinthians 4 x 1 San Francisco – 25/04/2018 – Brazilian Women 2018

